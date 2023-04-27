Proposal to Improve Education in PNG: Recruiting Top Students as Teachers


By Chris Abini

The education system in Papua New Guinea is struggling to produce quality graduates across our institutions. This is largely due to the fact that the system is not recruiting the best students as teachers. Instead, the system is admitting second-class students with failing grades into Universities and Teachers' Colleges to teach our children. Consequently, we have less enthusiastic teachers who are unable to inspire and motivate their students to achieve their full potential.

To address this issue, I propose that the responsible authorities implement a policy to recruit the best students as teachers. These teachers should receive remuneration packages equivalent to those of medical doctors, engineers, and accountants. By doing so, we can attract top-performing students who are passionate about teaching and who make it their first choice when filling out their school leaver's form.

The benefits of employing the best students as teachers are numerous. Firstly, these teachers will be highly motivated and enthusiastic about teaching, inspiring, and motivating their students to achieve their full potential in learning. Secondly, the quality of education in PNG will improve, as the best brains will be teaching our children, leading to better results in tertiary institutions and a better-educated workforce in both the public and private sectors.

The current system of admitting second-class students or dropouts into tertiary institutions and teacher's colleges, and graduating them as teachers, has resulted in half-baked students who perform poorly in secondary schools, colleges, and tertiary institutions, with attitude problems and a lack of work ethic. This is unacceptable, and we need to change the system to produce quality education for our children. Recruiting the best students as teachers will ensure that our children receive the best education possible and are able to compete on a global scale.

The failed Outcomes-Based Education (OBE) system is an example of the consequences of employing second-class students as teachers. Elementary schools around the country were taught pidgin language instead of English, and the teachers were dropouts from Grade 8 and Grade 10 who fraudulently scanned Grade 12 certificates to gain entry into the education payroll system. This is a clear indication of the need for change in the education system in PNG, improving teaching conditions and remuneration packages to attract top brains to teach our children.

In conclusion, employing the best students as teachers is a necessary change that needs to be implemented in the education system in PNG. This will ensure that our children receive the best education possible, and the quality of education in PNG will improve. It is time for the government and stakeholders in the education sector to take action and make this change a reality. I urge those in positions of power to consider my proposal for the betterment of education and nation-building for future generations.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

KAIN MINISTER WANTAIM MERI MAUS SAVE KUSAI TUMAS

Image
During a parliamentary session on March 22, 2023, Hon. Steven Pim MP, the Member for Dei, presented four inquiries regarding the decision of the NAC Board to prolong the acting MD's appointment for an additional 3 months. He also questioned whether the board acted unlawfully, violating the recent modifications made to the Civil Aviation Act. In reaction, Civil Aviation Minister Walter Schnaubelt made deceitful statements to both Parliament and the public. The Civil Aviation Minister, Walter Schnaubelt, authorized a board meeting that took place and resulted in the appointment of Tupiri as Acting MD of NAC. This can be proven by the NAC Board Circular dated March 3, 2023, and the correspondence between the Board and the Minister. Therefore, his statement to Parliament that no decision had been made by the Board was false. The decision to reappoint Tupiri as Acting MD was widely confirmed and published on social media by the NAC Board. The Minister's statement to Parliament that
Read more

HOW F**KED UP IS HELA, MARAPE AND UNDIALU

Image
Now a long-serving public servant Mr. Brian Yuwi, a person who has dedicated all his active life to saving lives was found murdered and dumped in Tepi River this morning. Is this how Hela repays his life-saving services? On Monday last week, an innocent young man was killed at Holongali in his School uniform. The little guy who would have been a lawyer, pilot, pastor, or doctor would have saved lives.  A week or two ago, an innocent small girl who would have been a proud and confident sister and mother was terribly raped and taken hostage. Now imagine what is going through her. Her naked image went viral on social media. If it was me, I would have committed suicide. What the fuck might be going on in the heads of our elected leaders? Has Undialu gone crazy? Is Marape too drunk with the powers of Waigani? Is Bando wasting his time thinking of another foul play in court against Nane? Makiba and Tindipu, wake the fuck up from your slumbers. We are talking about the lives of innocents. The
Read more

CENTRAL BANK AMMENDMENTS WILL BE A COUNTRY KILLER

Image
by JASON MONDUL The recent concerns about the independence of the Central Bank of Papua New Guinea have sparked a debate on the importance of safeguarding the financial sector from political interference. The Marape Rosso government's recent actions, under the leadership of Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey, have raised fears of a loss of independence for the Central Bank. Isaac Lupari, the former Government Chief Secretary, has expressed his concerns about the amendments to the Central Bank Act. He warns that the proposed changes could politicize and destabilize the bank, leading to a loss of independence and jeopardizing the country's financial future and international reputation. Lupari emphasizes the potential negative outcomes of a politicized central bank, drawing attention to the example of Zimbabwe where a lack of independence led to economic turmoil and widespread poverty. He also stresses the importance of investing in revenue-generating infrastructure, managing debt, and av
Read more

Racism: A Sticky Issue In Australia – PNG Relations

Image
By: Sekinolo Sawala  Australia’s relationship with Papua New Guinea continues to be tainted by racism inherent in Australia's predominantly  European society. In many respects, Australia has its doors closed on Papua New Guinea, be it in politics, economics, business, or in social and cultural domains such as sports.  Australia treats PNG at a different level of cooperation characterized by racially discriminatory attitudes, which is very unbecoming of regional power. It is pretty difficult for a PNG native to enter Australia and access its goods and services which other Pacific Islanders can do with ease.  Some examples of incidents that come to mind are;  Papua New Guineans are not at all considered for taking up citizenship in Australia. In other words, PNG remains the least considered country by Australia for awarding citizenship.  In 2022, there were only 2 native Papua New Guineans, apart from a mixed parentage, playing first-grade rugby in the NRL despite the fact that PNG h
Read more

WESTERN HIGHLANDS AT CROSSROADS...FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE

Image
Western Highlanders are proud,  self-centered,  hardworking, independent,  egocentric and business minded people.  They believe in education and wealth distribution through community obligations and challenges. They take ownership of their problems and resolve through dialogue and compensation.  They take pride of their own heritage and always cherish their identity. They  are never afraid or ashamed of speaking their language when ever they congrate or meet up with another Hagener.  They never take issue with people who are jealous of their achievements or being jealous of others who succeed. They try to improve their own lives by working hard.  They do not dwell on things that will not benefit them or waste their time and resources on lazy people.  Through hardwork,  they have succeeded in education,  business and politics.  The country talks about Western Highlanders and even try to imitate the way hageners do things and some succeeded.  These traits are gifts from God and Western H
Read more

Leadership Consumed in Materialism Has NO Spirit of Patriotism.

Image
by NICKSON WAIYO In the context of an economically unstable country struggling to perform, politicians who make a long list of promises are no better than those who promise the impossible to people, trying to move heaven and earth. This behavior is not only a mockery, but it is also detestable. A responsible leader has a patriotic duty to speak out about what is at stake and publicly denounce such behavior for the good of society. It is unfortunate that bad leadership is often highly regarded, even by rational individuals. Leadership should not be motivated by extreme greed for material gain and aggressive greed aimed at achieving political milestones through corrupt means. Such a leadership approach is a recipe for anarchy and should not be encouraged. A patriotic leader should engage in self-examination and reflection, asking themselves questions such as "Have I done enough to liberate the people? If not, what has hindered me from doing my personal best?" Instead of using t
Read more

SYSTEMATIC ABUSE & CORRUPTION AT NIUSKY

Image
ALLEGATION OF SYSTEMATIC CORRUPTION AND ABUSE OF OFFICE AT NIUSKY PACIFIC LIMITED (formerly PNG Air Services Limited) ******************************************* The purpose of this Write-up is to bring to everyone's attention a number of serious allegations (issues and concerns) in the manner in which major financial decisions were made by the Board and management of one of the State-owned Aviation Entity Niusky Pacific Limited (formally and officially still known as PNG Air Services Limited) to disburse millions of Kina through the endorsement of non-critical/ non-essential rehabilitation (gardening) projects during the pandemic year of 2020. The decisions that were made has significantly affected NSPL's financial position which has resulted in a loss declared in its 2020 financial year. The compounding effect of these decisions have now stressed the company to operate on its reserves thereby compromising the financial wellbeing and sustainability of the NSPL. As such this Wr
Read more