MARAPE'S PROFOUND DISCONNECT WITH PROFESSED VALUES

James Marape's political journey and behavior have been characterized by a profound disconnect between his professed values and his actions, casting him in a light similar to the proverbial wolf in sheep's clothing.





Marape's tenure as the Finance Minister under the PNC banner was notable for its duration but became infamous when he resigned, alleging corruption within the O'Neill government. His resignation was dramatic and public, and he positioned himself as a whistleblower against corruption. However, his failure to provide any concrete evidence or to file any formal complaints against the alleged corruption has led to skepticism about the sincerity of his claims.





In the throes of political turmoil at the Laguna camp, Marape made an unexpected bid for the prime ministership, despite having previously stated he had no such ambitions. This attempt was unsuccessful, failing to secure the support of the majority of MPs. In a subsequent effort to gather support, Marape's approach to William Duma was deceptive; he signed an agreement offering Duma the prime ministership, an agreement sanctified by a prayer in the presence of notable political figures. This act was later revealed to be a strategic maneuver when Marape reneged on the agreement as soon as it served its purpose of bringing Duma's supporters to his side.





The secret ballot held in the Laguna camp further revealed the intricacies of Marape's political strategies. Although he lost the vote to Patrick Pruaitch and seemingly conceded by endorsing Pruaitch for prime minister, his political machinations continued. That same evening, Marape's meeting with Peter O'Neill, marked by tears and pleas for forgiveness, was later interpreted not as an act of reconciliation but as a strategic play to secure the leadership role.





The pinnacle of Marape's perceived betrayal came when he secured the position of Prime Minister with the support of the PNC, the very party he later dismissed upon his first anniversary in office. This move was viewed as a stark betrayal, not only to the PNC but to all those who had supported him in the past, suggesting a pattern of opportunistic alliances and broken promises.





The narrative of James Marape's ascent to power is thus framed by a series of strategic allegiances and betrayals, manipulative tactics, and a pursuit of power that overrides previous commitments and loyalties. The portrayal of Marape in this narrative is one of a politician whose actions are driven by self-interest, ambition, and an apparent willingness to exploit both personal relationships and political dynamics to achieve his goals. This portrayal raises serious concerns about his credibility and the moral compass guiding his leadership. The call for divine help underscores the urgency and the depth of concern for the country's future under leadership that is seen as fundamentally untrustworthy and self-serving.

STEVEN TEKO