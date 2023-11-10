PAUL R. TAGALU

The PNG LNG Project, envisioned to be a cornerstone of Papua New Guinea's economic advancement, found its architects in Arthur Somare and Kerenga Kua. These men stood at the helm during the project's negotiation phase, a period that was to shape the future economic trajectory of the nation.

Arthur Somare, son of PNG's revered leader Sir Michael Somare, held the reins as the Minister for the Independent Public Business Corporation (IPBC). With a political legacy to his name but questioned qualifications for the monumental task at hand, Somare found himself in the position to make decisions that would have profound implications for the country's economy. Criticized for his lack of formal education in relevant fields and real-world business acumen, Somare’s decisions during this period are now dissected for their wisdom and long-term impact.

At Somare's side was Kerenga Kua, a legal advisor whose expertise would be called upon to navigate the complex legalities of the LNG agreement. Kua, a figure with significant legal experience but a negligible background in the oil and gas industry, was thrust into a situation that arguably required a deep understanding of energy economics and global energy law. The article posits that Kua's legal counsel was a determining factor in the execution of agreements that would later be deemed unfavorable to PNG.

The role of these men in the PNG LNG Project's development has not been without its critics. Some have pointed to a lack of due diligence and foresight, suggesting that the negotiations were conducted without a comprehensive understanding of the global energy sector and the intricate dynamics of multinational energy investments. The agreement negotiated by Somare, purportedly under the advisement of Kua, is said to have bound PNG to terms that would not stand the test of economic sustainability.

Somare and Kua swayed by political and personal interests, engaged in a manner that eschewed the rigorous standards typically employed in such high-stakes international negotiations. Their approach was naive in the face of ExxonMobil's seasoned negotiation team, which represented a company with vast experience in securing advantageous terms in its global operations.

Somare's and Kua's involvement with the PNG LNG Project is now viewed through a lens of skepticism, as the nation grapples with the economic fallout. The project, once a beacon of hope for PNG's future prosperity, is portrayed as a cautionary tale of how strategic missteps and inadequate leadership can lead to an outcome far removed from the original grand vision.

As PNG continues to navigate the consequences of these decisions, the scrutiny of Somare's and Kua's roles in the project underscores a critical moment in the country's economic development narrative, one that will be studied and reflected upon for years to come.