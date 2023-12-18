Assessing the IQ Level of one of PNG's Dumbest Ministers


by MICHAEL J PASSINGAN

In the realm of Papua New Guinea's aviation industry, a significant development has transpired with the appointment of Dominic Kaumu as the new Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the National Airports Corporation (NAC). This appointment, effective from December 13, 2023, has sparked considerable debate and scrutiny, particularly concerning the decision-making process employed by the Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Schnaubelt. The situation becomes even more contentious when considering the backdrop of the recent resignation of the former acting MD/CEO Joseph Kintau, alongside the legal ruling that invalidated the gazette notice that had both appointed Kintau and terminated his predecessor Kiponge.

Dominic Kaumu's appointment as NAC's acting MD/CEO is not just a routine administrative change but raises profound questions about the criteria and merit used by Minister Schnaubelt in his selection process. According to a Post Courier article, Kaumu asserted, “I was one of the officers who has been serving in NAC for long years and I’m not new to deliver.” However, this statement appears to be a gross misrepresentation. Records and reports indicate that Kaumu has never been previously employed at NAC, nor at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) or the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) before this recent appointment. This revelation casts a shadow over Kaumu's claim of being an experienced insider within the organization and raises doubts about his familiarity with the intricacies of airport operations.

The fact that an acting MD/CEO has made such a misleading public statement is alarming and speaks volumes about his character and suitability for this critical role. It seems indicative of a pattern under Minister Schnaubelt’s tenure, where appointments appear to be more about cronyism than competence. Such decisions are crucial, especially for an organization as highly regulated and vital to national infrastructure as NAC.

Furthermore, Kaumu's recent candidacy in the 2022 general elections under the National Alliance party—led by Schnaubelt—adds another layer of concern. Legally, Kaumu is barred from holding public office until a five-year period has elapsed since his political candidacy. This circumstance further muddies the waters around his appointment and suggests potential conflicts of interest, possibly hinting at political favoritism rather than a merit-based selection.

Under Schnaubelt's leadership, the aviation industry has witnessed a concerning trend: the rapid turnover of acting MDs at NAC, with Kaumu being the fourth in a short span. This revolving door of leadership, marked by the tenures of Kiponge, Tupiri, Kintau, and now Kaumu, has coincided with a lack of progress in addressing critical compliance issues at airports across the nation. This instability at the top echelons of NAC's management could be a contributing factor to the ongoing challenges faced by the organization.

The state of airport infrastructure and services under Schnaubelt’s watch has been deteriorating, not improving. The closure of two national airports, Nadzab and Kiungu, due to non-compliance issues, which remain unresolved to date, is a testament to the worsening situation in the industry. The frequent changes in leadership, seemingly motivated by personal interests rather than the public good, have not only hindered progress but have also potentially allowed for exploitative practices that serve individual gains rather than national interests.

The Prime Minister, James Marape, now faces a crucial decision regarding Minister Schnaubelt’s future. The mounting evidence of incompetence, the potential for conflict of interest, and the lack of effective leadership in the aviation sector make a compelling case for Schnaubelt’s dismissal. Keeping him in office might only exacerbate the challenges facing the aviation industry, further destabilizing an already fragile sector. The time has come for decisive action to restore confidence, integrity, and competence in the management of Papua New Guinea's aviation industry.

