FAKE BACK PNG...FORGED DEGREE HOLDER RUNNING CEPA

As an officer within the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA), I am writing to express my profound concern and opposition to the appointment of Mr. Jude Tukulya as the permanent Managing Director (MD). This stance is not taken lightly but is rooted in substantial evidence that points to Mr. Tukulya's lack of essential qualifications, experience, and skills needed for this critical role. I wish to elaborate on several key issues that underscore my apprehensions:
Questionable Academic Credentials:
The appointment of Mr. Tukulya as Director, Corporate Services at CEPA is marred by serious allegations of fraudulent qualifications. These concerns were initially raised in a 2022 post on pngblogs.com, casting doubt on his degree from the University of PNG. Subsequent investigations into these allegations, which were both serious and criminal in nature, revealed alarming facts. It was confirmed that Mr. Tukulya indeed presented forged academic documents to secure his position at CEPA, a revelation that was corroborated by evidence available through the mentioned links and the University of PNG itself.
Political Influence and Inadequate Experience:
Mr. Tukulya's career trajectory within CEPA appears to be significantly influenced by political connections rather than merit. His association with Sir John Thomas Pundari, MP, seems to have played a pivotal role in his initial placement within CEPA, bypassing standard protocols. This political maneuvering began with Mr. Tukulya's compromise in the 2012 election for the Kompiam/Ambum Open Seat, leading to his eventual role as ministerial staff and later as Director, Corporate Services. His previous employment, including his role as an auditor at the National Capital District Commission, was also underpinned by the use of falsified credentials, leading to his termination for financial misconduct.
Failure in Environmental Governance:
As acting MD, Mr. Tukulya's performance raises serious questions about his commitment to environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance. Particularly concerning is his handling of the Environmental Permit for Porgera Gold Mining. The Mining Act 1992 mandates stringent environmental impact assessments, which Mr. Tukulya neglected. His failure to conduct thorough physical, biological, and social environmental assessments, along with the lack of oversight on waste minimization, cleaner production, and energy balance, reflects a disregard for the environmental and social responsibilities of CEPA.
Lack of Leadership and Professional Competence:
During his interim tenure as MD, Mr. Tukulya exhibited significant deficiencies in leadership and professional abilities. His poor people management skills, inadequate presentation capabilities, and inability to effectively coordinate departmental activities have led to internal discord and financial mismanagement. Furthermore, his limited understanding of scientific and environmental issues, vital for CEPA's mission, is glaringly evident.
Broader Implications of Incompetence:
The implications of Mr. Tukulya's leadership extend beyond CEPA. His appointment, based on a falsified qualification, reflects a broader issue of integrity within the education system, particularly at the University of PNG. Recent incidents, such as the suspension of university officers over grade manipulation, highlight a systemic problem that Mr. Tukulya has exploited. This not only damages CEPA's reputation but also undermines public confidence in the nation's premier educational institutions.
The issues surrounding Mr. Jude Tukulya's competency and ethical standing are deeply troubling, especially considering the pivotal role of CEPA in managing Papua New Guinea's natural and physical resources. His appointment, stemming from a fake qualification and compounded by a lack of relevant experience and skills, poses a significant threat to the integrity and effectiveness of this vital institution. It is imperative that CEPA be led by a qualified, experienced scientist who understands the complexities of natural resource management, environmental protection, and climate change challenges. We have qualified Papua New Guineans with the requisite expertise who are far more suited for the role of Managing Director than someone whose position is predicated on deception and inexperience.
From a Concerned CEPA Staff Member.

