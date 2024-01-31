To create vagrancy law in poor country is a bad choice indeed. It's criminal in nature.


by NELSON WANDI


Creating vagrancy laws in a poor country can indeed be a complex issue with both potential benefits and drawbacks. On one hand, proponents argue that such laws can address concerns related to public safety, reduce crime rates, and maintain social order. By enforcing regulations on loitering, begging, or sleeping in public spaces, authorities may aim to discourage criminal activities and protect citizens from potential harm.

However, there are significant criticisms of vagrancy laws as well. Critics argue that these laws disproportionately target vulnerable populations, including individuals experiencing homelessness, poverty, or mental health issues. Such laws may further marginalize already disadvantaged groups, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality.

Moreover, implementing vagrancy laws could divert resources away from addressing the root causes of homelessness and poverty. Instead of criminalizing individuals, efforts should focus on providing social support, access to affordable housing, healthcare, and employment opportunities. These broader approaches can be more effective in addressing the underlying systemic issues contributing to vagrancy.

Ultimately, the decision to establish vagrancy laws in a poor country requires careful consideration of its potential impact on human rights, social justice, and long-term socioeconomic development. Alternative strategies that prioritize compassion, inclusivity, and sustainable solutions are often seen as more conducive to tackling homelessness and poverty effectively.

To enact vagrancy law is to criminalize vulnerable people who need help from government.

Enacting vagrancy laws can indeed have unintended consequences and may criminalize vulnerable individuals who need assistance. Vagrancy laws typically target people without a fixed address or those engaged in activities such as begging or loitering. While the intention behind these laws may be to maintain public order or discourage certain behaviors, it is essential to consider the larger context.

Criminalizing homelessness or poverty can perpetuate cycles of marginalization and hinder access to necessary support systems. Instead, a more comprehensive approach is often advocated, focusing on addressing the root causes of homelessness and providing assistance to those in need. This can include initiatives such as affordable housing programs, social services, mental health support, job training, and education. By taking a compassionate and holistic approach, governments can better serve vulnerable populations and promote their overall well-being.

It's important to acknowledge that perspectives on this issue can vary, and there are ongoing discussions about the most effective methods for assisting homeless individuals while maintaining community well-being. Balancing the needs of the marginalized with broader societal concerns is a complex challenge that requires thoughtful consideration and collaboration among various stakeholders.

Vagrancy law is not a solution to address law and order issues in the country .

I agree that vagrancy laws may not be the most effective solution to address law and order issues in a country. While these laws criminalize the act of being homeless or without a permanent residence, they often fail to address the root causes of homelessness or provide meaningful support to those in need.

Homelessness is a complex issue that can stem from various factors such as economic instability, mental health challenges, substance abuse, or lack of affordable housing. Instead of focusing solely on punitive measures like vagrancy laws, a more comprehensive approach would involve addressing the underlying causes.

Efforts should be made to provide affordable housing options, increase access to mental health services and addiction treatment programs, and implement social welfare policies that help individuals reintegrate into society. Collaborative efforts between governmental agencies, nonprofits, and community organizations are crucial to providing sustainable solutions for homelessness.

Additionally, education and awareness programs can help challenge societal stigmas associated with homelessness and promote empathy and understanding. By adopting a holistic approach that combines social support systems, policy reforms, and community engagement, we can strive towards a more compassionate and effective response to address law and order issues related to homelessness.

By Nelson Wandi

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

DID KUA SET UP A BIG FALL PURPOSELY FOR PM IN SINGAPORE?

Image
by ALOIS KAPRANGI/ANDAIJA TAMBALE 1.PAPUA LNG RE-NEGOTIATIONS IN SINGAPORE. Most people in Papua New Guinea do not know what really happened in the Papua LNG Project’s review and re-negotiations by the Marape-Steven  Government. It was a hot topic for a few weeks after the change of the O’Neill regime at the end of May 2019. Almost a week prior to the change of government, on or about the 3rd quarter of May 2019, Peter O’Neill signed the Papua LNG Agreement on behalf of the State. It was a hurried affair following resignation of James Marape as his Finance Minister, and with much talk of a change of government afoot. June 2019, saw a new government installed by Parliament following wider government rank and file dissatisfaction and disaffection over the reign of Peter O’Neill as Prime Minister. Amidst some chaotic horse-trading, Peter O’Neill was forced by Sir Julius Chan, Paias Wingti, Peter Ipatas, and other coalition party leaders to resign, and thereby taking the matter t
Read more

CROOK COP IS NEW STATE OF EMERGENCY CONTROLLER

Image
by MARK STENNA The recent appointment of Donald Yamasombi as the Controller of the National State of Emergency, as reported by the Post Courier, adds another dimension to the controversies surrounding him. Given the complex backdrop of allegations against him, his new role as the emergency controller raises several concerns. Yamasombi's appointment as the emergency controller places him in a highly authoritative position, especially during a national crisis. His role involves making critical decisions and ensuring public order, which demands a high level of public trust and integrity. However, the backdrop of allegations regarding his connections to criminal networks and political ties casts doubt on his suitability for such a pivotal role. Yamasombi's alleged ties with Chinese Triad gangs, drug smugglers, and political figures could potentially affect his impartiality and effectiveness as an emergency controller. The position requires unbiased enforcement of laws and regulatio
Read more

James Marape's Missteps Openly Exposed at Australian Forum

Image
by  MICHAEL J. PASSINGAN  In a recent event that highlighted the complexities of international diplomacy and governance, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister, James Marape, faced a challenging situation during his appearance at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia. The Lowy Institute, known for its role as an independent think tank focusing on international policy, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, provided a platform for a candid assessment of Marape's governance. Following his formal address, Marape engaged in a dialogue with Dr. Michael Fullilove AM, the Executive Director of the Institute. Dr. Fullilove, a respected figure in public and international policy, scrutinized Marape's past promises and statements, contrasting them with the current state of affairs in Papua New Guinea (PNG). The discussion took a critical turn as Dr. Fullilove revisited Marape's 2019 speech at the same venue, where Marape had outlined his vision for PNG in a speech titled “A New Boo
Read more

As Port Moresby Burns, blame the bush kanaka Treasurer

Image
by MICHAEL J. PASSINGAN As Port Moresby reels from the recent riots and the crippling aftermath that has left major supermarkets in ashes, it's crucial to delve deeper into the underlying causes of this economic turmoil. Central to this discourse is the role of PNG's Minister for Treasury, Mr. Ian Ling-Stuckey, whose recent budgetary decisions and overall economic management are now under intense scrutiny. This article aims to explore how Ling-Stuckey's policies have contributed to the current crisis and what this means for the residents of Port Moresby. The Crux of the Crisis: The week that should have marked a triumph for any Treasurer, showcasing a year’s efforts and outlining future prospects, turned into a debacle for Ling-Stuckey. His performance not only raised questions about his competence but also cast a shadow on the Marape Government’s economic credentials. The failure to table critical budget documents, the introduction of new, substantial taxes without adequat
Read more

Assessing the IQ Level of one of PNG's Dumbest Ministers

Image
by MICHAEL J PASSINGAN In the realm of Papua New Guinea's aviation industry, a significant development has transpired with the appointment of Dominic Kaumu as the new Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the National Airports Corporation (NAC). This appointment, effective from December 13, 2023, has sparked considerable debate and scrutiny, particularly concerning the decision-making process employed by the Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Schnaubelt. The situation becomes even more contentious when considering the backdrop of the recent resignation of the former acting MD/CEO Joseph Kintau, alongside the legal ruling that invalidated the gazette notice that had both appointed Kintau and terminated his predecessor Kiponge. Dominic Kaumu's appointment as NAC's acting MD/CEO is not just a routine administrative change but raises profound questions about the criteria and merit used by Minister Schnaubelt in his selection process. According to
Read more

Marape's Connect PNG is a conduit for money laundering

Image
A whistle-blower has exposed Connect PNG as a conduit for money laundering within the government. In response to leaked Department of Finance records revealing payments of K350 million to select Connect PNG contractors on the day of the Port Moresby riots, former Prime Minister and Member for Ialibu Pangia, Honourable Peter O’Neill, expressed deep concern and outrage over the substantial sums of money being channeled through Connect PNG to benefit government associates. While expressing his admiration for the initiative's goal of building high-quality infrastructure, Peter O’Neill also conveyed his strong support for Prime Minister James Marape's efforts to develop the nation and connect its people. However, he found it profoundly disturbing to witness the systematic and extensive flow of taxpayer funds and donor contributions through Connect PNG, branding it as the largest and most prolific money laundering scheme in the country's history. In a somewhat ironic observation,
Read more

MINISTER DAVID ARORE’S STRONG IMPACT ON PAPUA NEW GUINEA’S HIGHER EDUCATION

Image
PNGBLOGS Middle class professionals from “awaraland” have complained quietly for years about Ijivitari MP David Arore.  Now that the criticisms have spread nationally and touch PNGBLOGS, we did some research and interviews to explore why they have surfaced.    Earning the Position of HERST Minister David Arore was a high school teacher, first elected to parliament in 2007.  He knew he could offer his loyalty to the highest bidder by running as an independent.  PM Michael Somare made the best offer, Arore accepted, and ended up being appointed Deputy Minister for Education. However, by July 2010 the ambitious Arore was upset by Somare’s reluctance to give him a higher post and became one of six NA members to defect to the Opposition.  This move failed to topple the government and Arore returned to government.  A year later, as PM Somare rested helplessly in a Singapore hospital, Arore defected again at the time when  Peter O’Neill successfully moved a vote of no confidence and became PM
Read more