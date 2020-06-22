ACTION SPEAKS LOUDER THAN EMPTY WORDS.

by JOHN ENDEMONGO KUA
After 45 years of self-rule with political independence, a constitution, a flag, a legislature, an anthem with a political territory inhabited by a thousand tribes of indigenous people who settled here more than 6000 years and had engaged in agriculture even before the birth of agriculture in the Nile delta, none of the prime ministers from the first prime minister - Sir Michael Thomas Somare, who served for almost 20 years of the 44 years of political independence, with Peter O'Neill serving 7 straight years and the rest serving under 4 years each had intentionally given a blind eye and played deaf and dumb to the significant factors to economic empowerment and independence to the citizens of this nation out of sheer greed to benefit themselves ahead of the people.
All of them were kept in the loop by foreign business interests not to revise the land and resource governance laws that were written by our colonial masters to suit their own interests ahead of indigenous people.
Under 50 years of political independence and the business is 99 % controlled by the 1 percent of foreigners who make up the insignificant minority.
These men have left behind no legacy worth appreciating for us and our posterity.
They have destroyed our identity as a dignified people and transformed us into workers and slaves of a foreign capitalist state where they benefit as the political power brokers continuing as an indigenous cartel feeding on our ignorance and naivety pushing the masses into the doldrums of abject poverty.
James Marape ascended to power by the sheer grace of God and has turned the tables.

