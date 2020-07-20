JOEL ALU THE BRIBE PAYING, CORRUPT SCUM NAQIA MD

NAQIA Acting Managing Director Joel Alu Bribed Police officers with K27,500 to escape prosecution.

A formal complaint has been registered with the Commissioner of Police David Manning last week after incriminating evidence of bribery of police officers by NAQIA Acting Managing Director Mr Joel Alu has surface in 2019. The complaint is against two named officers of the police prosecution team who were based at Boroko Police Station in 2016.

The two named officers (a male and a female) allegedly received a total sum of about K27,000 into their bank accounts though a conduit K2 shelf-company known as Dawai Plumbing and Fabrication Ltd.

This payment was made to the police officers to destroy police investigation files against Mr Joel Soga Alu who was arrested twice on 27th November 2015 and January 2016 for official corruption and assault respectively by the National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Squad.

The first arrest followed from a November 2014 complaint against Mr Alu lodged at the National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Squad for official corruption. double-dipping on vehicle and housing allowances by whistle blowers in NAQIA.

Fraud Squad records show that Mr Alu was interviewed (Crime Report 224/2014) following the complaint against him and was charged for double dipping on vehicle allowances and housing allowances amounting to K104,463.63 for almost a year. It was stated that he was using a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Registration No. BEG 877 purchased by NAQIA and living in a Agriculture Department house and receiving allowances for both.

He was arrested after investigations on 27th November 2015 and was released on bail.

While awaiting his appearance in court, Mr Alu took about half a dozen of his tribesmen from Pawapi Village (with bush knives) to the former NAQIA HQ at Waigani Drive where they proceeded to attack the whistleblower. The assaulted employee reported the matter to police again and in January 2016, Mr Alu was re-arrested and locked up at Boroko Police Station cells for 4 days under no bail conditions.

Mysteriously Alu escaped from appearing in court and answering to the charges. The case against Joel Alu did not proceed to the national courts because the case files had gone missing at Boroko and he walked free for “want of prosecution”.

So how did he escape prosecution at the committal court?

In 2019 information from within NAQIA’s Corporate Division shows that Mr Alu paid police prosecutors at Boroko Police Station a total of K27,500 using a K2 shelf company called Dawai Plumbing & Fabrication Ltd for a job this company never carried out.

Joel Alu approved for NAQIA Cheque No. 416704 on 07th March 2016 immediately after released from Boroko Cells. It is interesting that NAQIA paid Dawai Plumbing this amount although Steven Gama, the owner of the company quoted K30,250. This was possibly because this shelf company is not registered for tax purposes with the Internal Revenue Commission.

Information available with police investigators shows that out of the K27,500 received by Dawai Plumbing & Fabrication Ltd, K23000 was transferred to a known male police officer’s account and K4000.00 to a female officer’s account. Both officers were and are police prosecutors at Boroko Police Prosecutions. Were these police officers paid because they were shareholders of Dawai Plumbing & Fabrication Ltd? Definitely not as far as the IPA registration data shows. These payments appear to be bribes paid for Joel Soga Alu’s freedom and in the process the company and its owner were involved in laundering money.

So how did Joel Alu or his management approve payment to a company for his freedom?

Boroko CID officers carried out a raid under a Search Warrant issued by the Waigani District Court in February 2020. Evidence obtained by police shows that in February 2016, a female NAQIA Officer wrote to the Property Manager Mr Felix Pungu for renovation of the NAQIA owned residential unit she was occupying at Garden Hills. Mr. Pungu (who is a relative of Mr Alu and recruited from the streets when Mr Alu became Acting MD in 2014) fast-tracked the renovation of the female officer’s flat as Mr Alu was held at Boroko cells at about the same time. The mandatory 3 quotations were quickly produced, one by an established firm, and the other two by Dawai Plumbing & Fabrication Ltd and an unregistered business entity name Colorepena Construction Ltd. Dawai’s quotation although invoiced at K30,250 was paid K27,500 only without the tax component because it was not registered with the Internal Revenue Commission.

The NAQIA officer and others NAQIA officers living in the flats at Garden Hills in 2016 corroborated eye witness evidence that the officer’s flat was renovated by a person by the name of Mr. Mark Pani. Mr Pani lives at 8 Mile originates from Mr Joel Alu’s Pawapi Village in Kagua District.

Police are investigating with bank records as evidence to this second payment is indicated on the bottom of the NAQIA requisition form when Mr Alu questioned his accounts staff with a footnote: “what about the other claim that I signed this morning?” When a government official footnotes on an official document with such a question, its 100 percent certain that that other claim is related to the same job. It means that someone else needs to be paid for the same job.

While police Investigators are working to locate a copy of that payment, it can be assume with accuracy that both Steven Gama’s Dawai Plumbing and Fabrication Ltd and Mr Mark Pani or his company were paid separately by Joel Alu in 2016 for the same job. NAQIA under a separate quotation which Police have not been able to obtain during the raid at the NAQIA Head office in February 2020.

Tip of the Iceberg

This criminal bribery of police officers to pervert the course of justice is just one of many allegations of official corruption, criminal bribery of other police officers to daily provide escort services, kickbacks from awarding of building and maintenance contracts, paying for politicians political campaigns and the Agriculture Minister’s costs while he was under a leadership tribunal, and many other reports of maladministration as well. Some of these are listed here:

• unnecessary, illegal suspension or termination of a dozen or so officers and managers on cooked up allegations without proper charges as per the Public Service Management Act 1995;
• covering up of his cronies who were implicated publicly on multiple sex scandals some of which was publicized by former Minister Tommy Tomscoll,
• allegations of excessive multiple payments to one particular building and maintenance company owned by cronies of the Managing Director and the Property Manager and allegations of flying this unknown maintenance company workers to Mt Hagen and Lae to renovate NAQIA properties at exorbitant prices as if those cities have not SMEs based there to carry out maintenance jobs;
• paying Contractors upfront for incomplete housing projects in Wewak, and Daru.
• spending K50,000 to hire a helicopter in May 2017 for the exclusive campaign use by current Governor Hon Chris Haiveta in the Kaintiba area of Gulf Province during the 2017 elections under the pretense of surveying for the new Coffee Berry Borer!
• junket trips to Melbourne and Tawali Resort in Milne Bay by NAQIA by a team of up to a dozen people for a 7-14 days. The delegations to Melbourne by 10 people including NAQIA finance section staff, Mr Alu and his wife, former NAQIA Board Chairman and his wife. Most of these people including the MD, Chairman and their wives and other managers just went to attend a Melbourne Cup event under the pretext of studying the Accounting Software Package which is licensed to NAQIA from a Melbourne based company;
• Tempering of NAQIA’s accounting data to destroy evidence of double-dipping on allowances and other payment;
• up to 3 week long trips by the former a DAL Secretary, Alu and their wives to Europe and Africa respectively under NAQIA expenses; and,
• Large sums of money have been spent on Excessive hiring of numerous vehicles in Port Moresby for the exclusive use by rogue police officers to protect and guard Joel Alu;

Investigation are also being undertaken to expose a 31-year old secret of Mr Joel Soga Alu. There is credible evidence available that Mr Joel Soga Alu has been using someone else’s Gr 12 school certificates to enter University of Papua New Guinea. He will be charged for impersonation as soon as the key witness is located by investigators looking for the original Joel Alu.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

FAKE PASTOR ROBIN ISAAC EXPOSED AS A SUGAR DADDY AND PORNSTAR

Image
by TONY JOHN
(Rumors has it that there are some or most young women who have been and are members of the Kanamanda Apostolic Division are being pregnant (unwanted) or were and are likely to be and are single mothers with bastard child/children – Suspected outcome of fornication and adultery amongst church members, and Robin himself as a result of Robin's distorted and fabricated revelations boosted by disco like stimulating shows and half naked presentations that aroses sexual desires in the pretext of Christianity)

This post answers Robin ISAAC's question to my earlier post titled
His response to my earlier post: " Is Polygamous family sin?" "Is Polygamous geneological biblical history a will of God?" Rather than using shortcut conclusive judgmental evil words like: satanic, demonic, Antichrist, adultery, cult, porn, fornication, false prophets, etc. These words are not the Truth. Even the Truth does not know these words. They never hurt God's people f…
Read more

PM'S LEGAL FIRM INVOLVED IN COVER-UP, FORMER PARTNER JAILED IN SYDNEY FOR RAPE AND MORE....

Image
by JAMES PERAKIN
Has Pangu Pati is becoming another Highlands Party? Pila Niningi seems to be calling the shots to support his son Nale McRonald law firm - Jema Lawyers and his controversy partner Jeffrey Kennedy. McRonald Nale the Principal of Jema Lawyers and Sam Koim are close buddies. How can the PM appoint such questionable inexperienced law firm with less expertise and the dad is the Minister in Government. William Duma's ManuManu land deals funds are kept by Jema Lawyers Trust Account. They are involved in the land-grabbing business. How is that possible? Be your own judge! Jeffrey Kennedy, former controversial Vice-Chancellor of UPNG that was removed unconditionally is a mixed-race from Surunki, the same area where Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi is from, he was one of the principal partners of Jema Lawyer but is now locked up in a Sydney prison for assault and raping his Hanuabada girlfriend's daughter, a 15 yr old minor for canal knowledge. He is in prison …
Read more

THE REAL STORY BEHIND WIFE KILLER FELIX KANGE

Image
The real story behind this and now details coming in the open is Felix Kange was caught with his pants down having sex with his late wife's sister, while the late wife and some other friends were in the car waiting to go out partying on that fateful Friday night. 

He had ran back to the house to pick up something but went to his sister in law's room and started having a romp, a few minutes went by and he did not show up in the car and the late wife being suspicious went back inside the house to check, she found her sister's door locked and head moans and groans coming from inside, he had no way of escaping, he got busted by his late wife deep inside his sister in law, out of his shame and from the arguments that followed he took out his side arm and released a round on his wife. 

With all the ill-gotten millions he got via stealing from the state through various false claims he paid off his in-laws not to sue and bought them all out, no one wants this to conti…
Read more

DIRTY COP IMPREGNATED DAUGHTER WHO WAS STATE WITNESS NOW DEAD

Image
FATHER MOURNS PASSING OF DAUGHTER WHO WAS A STATE WITNESS, ALLEGEDLY IMPREGNATED BY ARRESTING OFFICER IN THE CASE

by Augustine Giobun Tupp

I speak out on behalf of my late daughter Anita Giobun Tupp known on Facebook as Neetha Basia Tupp who died in the process of delivering her first baby on the 26 June 2020.
My late daughter Anita was a state witness and was impregnated by our arresting officer while investigating our case. The particular officer is attached to the CID section of Bougaiville Police Service based in Buka. As the father of their state witness, I entrusted the police in performing their duties responsibly and with care and protection to ensure no harm comes to her while awaiting trail.

The behavior in which this particular officer has conducted himself is uncalled for and unbecoming of an officer of the law. This has breached public trust and confidence and has also tarnished the name of Bougaiville Police Service. There are living proofs of police sexual abuse to women wh…
Read more

O'NEILL'S LOYALIST STEAL MORE WHILE SERVING MARAPE

Image
by DIANA KADABI
I wanted to write the piece below for a long time but could, however, I have found this opening to do so now: -A friend who we have been fighting corruption these past years decided to unfriend me because I made a comment on a Post about Jerry Augus being paid millions to his hire car company. After reading my comment he asked me to delete the comment stating that he had evidence to post and share this post, but I refuse and said that let it be as my comment was NOT against what he posted but, a suggestion for posting evidence as well so we can appreciate the allegations are true. This prompted my account being unfriended. I don’t care about being unfriended on Facebook but TRUTH STICKS OUT.The allegations maybe somewhat true to the fact that the CEO of Tourism Promotion Authority using his position is authority and at the same time he being a person from the same District from who the Prime Minister is from, he might have benefited from funds earmarked for the Earth Qu…
Read more

THE EXCELLENT BRAINS BEHIND PNG THINK TANK GROUP

Image
PNGTHINK TANK WHATSAPP GROUP PNG Think Tank Group is a national founded and managed progressive Think Tank group different from NRI and INA and all academia. PNG is a growing and developing country and we need new and better think tanks with different markets in the intellectual thinking markets or space. There is 10 million people in PNG, they say. From that around 1 million are diploma and degree holders from and of PNG. They form the core of the employed and contribute the biggest amount of taxation to the country. PNG TTG is a still growing and expanding social and local network group.  Loaded with your degrees and diplomas and join or hold up for eternity.
Let’s amend the laws so that Police Must Not Grant Bail at any condition to:
1. Cold Blood Murderers. 2. Child Molestors and Paedophiles 3. Pack Rapists & Rapists 4. Big Time Political Criminals 5. Hardcore criminals  6. Information Thieves 7. Arsonists  8. Graffitis maniacs  9. Legalized Law enforcers who receive bribery to alter or delay…
Read more

MINISTER WHILE HOLDING ONTO AUSSIE PASSPORT?

Image
JUSTIN TKATCHENKO WAS STILL MP AND GOVERNMENT MINISTER WHILE HOLDING ONTO HIS AUSTRALIAN CITIZENSHIP Where is the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB)? If you are a foreigner and trying to purchase your first property in Australia, your application to purchase is strictly processed by that Board. Ted Taru a PNG National went thru the process, paid a nonrefundable fee of $15,000 to instigate the process. You are asked all sorts of questions like, where did you get the money, how you get it, contract documents, bank accounts etc.....very very scary but he did get his approval and bought the property in Cairns eventually. Now the question is.....was that Gardener cum MP an Australian citizen when he bought those properties? If that was the case he wasn't questioned because he doesn't have to go thru the FIRB as an Australian citizen, and on the other hand, was he qualified and eligible to contest the National Elections if he can easily acquire those properties with …
Read more