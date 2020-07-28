TAKE BACK PNG WHEN CROOKS CONTINUE TO ROT NAC?

TIM KITORO TIM KITORO





The White 5 door MAH 121 and Blue 5 door LBV 624 are both on full-time Hire by NAC since Sept 2019 to current from 2 Mini Hire Cars owed by Dickson Lama.





The white one is used by Acting Managing Director Ephraim Wasam and Blue one is used by GM Finance Mr Maris Taolam. They are cousin brothers.





Both of these two vehicles are hired at a rate of K1000 per day. For a month, Mr Lama receives K31,000 x 2 = K62,000, and for 11 months (Sept 2019 - July 2020) is equivalent to K682,000.





There are also other vehicles on Hire by NAC from 2 Mini Hire Cars at lesser rates.





Recently, both of these two vehicles were personalized by Ephraim and Maris whilst they are still on full-time Hire by NAC.





Issue 1. Is K1000 per day Hire rate for ordinary 5 door vehicle is justified?





Issue 2. Is personalization of Hire vehicles allowed by the company owner?





Issue 3. Is the hiring of vehicles at an exorbitant cost to NAC is its core business?





Issue 4. Is it allowed when the Acting Managing Director is receiving his vehicles allowances through salary when NAC pays for his official Hire vehicle?





NAC Board and CA Minister must step in and check out on these illegal and Corruption in NAC.





PM James Marape's inaugural address to the people of PNG about "Take Back PNG" from all sectors of life and NAC must do its part to contribute to the government's call.





NAC belongs to people of this country and deserves to know what it's Airports Operator is doing in so far as the management of these Airports is a concern.