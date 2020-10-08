ATH FIJI TELEKOM CONSPIRING WITH KCHL TO PURCHASE THE KUMUL TELIKOM SPECTRUM AND B MOBILE TOWERS AT THE EXPENSE OF KUMUL TELEKOM....PMJM NEEDS TO STOP THIS IMMEDIATELY* .

ATH is the Fijian Indian Telekom company who acquired 70% of Digitec a year ago in PNG that is owned by PNG based Indians. ATH Fiji has tried many times to enter the PNG Telekom market and *NOW THEY ARE IN PNG TO KILL KUMUL TELEKOM FUNDED BY ADB.*

They are heavily financed by _ADB_ they have now approached *MD of KCHL* to purchase the *ONLY TWO COMPONENTS THEY NEED TO HAVE A FULL FLEDGED OPERATION IN PNG,* Spectrum and Towers from Kumul Telekom.

*WITHOUT INVOLVING KTH, KCHL HAS GONE AHEAD AND IS RUNNING A QUESTIONABLE PROCESS TO SELL* at " _friendly Indian price_ " to ATH.

_Question_ :

*Why sell to a competitor? Is is in the National Interest?*

When ATH bought Digitec, which was owned by a group of Indians, they had no spectrum with larger capacity and no Towers.

The MD of KCHL has handpicked some Fijian Indian firm friendly to ATH to undertake the sale on behalf of KCHL to another Fijian Indian company ATH. *NO PROPER PROCUREMENT PROCESS HAS BEEN FOLLOWED TO APPOINT THE INDIAN FIRM* .

_Question_

Is the Minister an Indian origin involved in this deal?

_Answer_

Thats for you readers and PNGeans to work it out.

PMJM and Minister Mutheval needs to stop this sale as soon as possible.

MD of KCHL has strong links with Indians, his family are linked to them. Several questions that KCHL MD need to answer are:

1. Why are you in the process of selling the Spectrum and Towers which are very crucial to the survival of KTH, to a competitor?

2. Why are you handpicking Fijian Indian Consultants to work for KCHL, who are conflicted and linked to ATH?

3. MD, you have been seen having dinner with the owners of Digitec at their home with you and your Indian wife, will the deal be compromised in any way?

4. The superfunds, who are also the shareholders of Kina Bank, for which you are the Chairman, are now at the final stages of investing in ATH, is your KCHL MD role compromised by your role as Chairman of Kina Bank?

Isn't it a conflict for you to hold both positions? Have you got Ombudsman Commission and Central Bank clearance?

5. Chairman of KCHL is CEO of Credit Corp; who is also owned by the superfunds. Wouldn't he be also conflicted dealing with matters for which same shareholders maybe involved?

6. KCHL Director Ian Clarke was former Managing Partner of Dentons, would he also be conflicted given that Dentons is the lawyer for most superfunds and banks including Kina Bank and Credit Corp?

7. Is the Board and Management of *KCHL BLIND TO ALL OF THE ABOVE.*

Just recently, the MD of KCHL and Rabbie were conflicted and involved in a questionable company called YUTRU, owned by Rabbie and MD, Mr Taureka, lawyer is Dentons, where KCHL wanted to invest K5m. What is going on with KCHL?

PMJM AND MINISTER MUTHEVAL MUST INSTITUTE A FULL INVESTIGATION INTO ALL THESE VARIOUS CONFLICTS AND IF FOUND TO BE TRUE, SACK THE FULL BOARD AND MANAGEMENT* .

THE ABOVE DEAL SMELLS FISHY AND NOT IN THE BEST INTEREST OF KTH, WHY PROMOTE YOUR COMPETITOR TO YOUR OWN DETRIMENT?*

By the now we should also know the haste of Minister hastily changed the former acting Managing director Parkop Kurua of more than 10years of experience with honesty to make such and above most corrupt deals._

Now PNGeans must know such deals leading to the elections.