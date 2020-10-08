FIJI TELEKOM CONSPIRING WITH KCHL


ATH FIJI TELEKOM CONSPIRING WITH KCHL TO PURCHASE THE KUMUL TELIKOM SPECTRUM AND B MOBILE TOWERS AT THE EXPENSE OF KUMUL TELEKOM....PMJM NEEDS TO STOP THIS IMMEDIATELY* .

ATH is the Fijian Indian Telekom company who acquired 70% of Digitec a year ago in PNG that is owned by PNG based Indians. ATH Fiji has tried many times to enter the PNG Telekom market and *NOW THEY ARE IN PNG TO KILL KUMUL TELEKOM FUNDED BY ADB.*

They are heavily financed by _ADB_ they have now approached *MD of KCHL* to purchase the *ONLY TWO COMPONENTS THEY NEED TO HAVE A FULL FLEDGED OPERATION IN PNG,* Spectrum and Towers from Kumul Telekom.

*WITHOUT INVOLVING KTH, KCHL HAS GONE AHEAD AND IS RUNNING A QUESTIONABLE PROCESS TO SELL* at " _friendly Indian price_ " to ATH.

_Question_ :

*Why sell to a competitor? Is is in the National Interest?*

When ATH bought Digitec, which was owned by a group of Indians, they had no spectrum with larger capacity and no Towers.

The MD of KCHL has handpicked some Fijian Indian firm friendly to ATH to undertake the sale on behalf of KCHL to another Fijian Indian company ATH. *NO PROPER PROCUREMENT PROCESS HAS BEEN FOLLOWED TO APPOINT THE INDIAN FIRM* .

_Question_

Is the Minister an Indian origin involved in this deal?

_Answer_

Thats for you readers and PNGeans to work it out.

PMJM and Minister Mutheval needs to stop this sale as soon as possible.

MD of KCHL has strong links with Indians, his family are linked to them. Several questions that KCHL MD need to answer are:

1. Why are you in the process of selling the Spectrum and Towers which are very crucial to the survival of KTH, to a competitor?

2. Why are you handpicking Fijian Indian Consultants to work for KCHL, who are conflicted and linked to ATH?

3. MD, you have been seen having dinner with the owners of Digitec at their home with you and your Indian wife, will the deal be compromised in any way?

4. The superfunds, who are also the shareholders of Kina Bank, for which you are the Chairman, are now at the final stages of investing in ATH, is your KCHL MD role compromised by your role as Chairman of Kina Bank?

Isn't it a conflict for you to hold both positions? Have you got Ombudsman Commission and Central Bank clearance?

5. Chairman of KCHL is CEO of Credit Corp; who is also owned by the superfunds. Wouldn't he be also conflicted dealing with matters for which same shareholders maybe involved?

6. KCHL Director Ian Clarke was former Managing Partner of Dentons, would he also be conflicted given that Dentons is the lawyer for most superfunds and banks including Kina Bank and Credit Corp?

7. Is the Board and Management of *KCHL BLIND TO ALL OF THE ABOVE.*

Just recently, the MD of KCHL and Rabbie were conflicted and involved in a questionable company called YUTRU, owned by Rabbie and MD, Mr Taureka, lawyer is Dentons, where KCHL wanted to invest K5m. What is going on with KCHL?

PMJM AND MINISTER MUTHEVAL MUST INSTITUTE A FULL INVESTIGATION INTO ALL THESE VARIOUS CONFLICTS AND IF FOUND TO BE TRUE, SACK THE FULL BOARD AND MANAGEMENT* .

THE ABOVE DEAL SMELLS FISHY AND NOT IN THE BEST INTEREST OF KTH, WHY PROMOTE YOUR COMPETITOR TO YOUR OWN DETRIMENT?*

By the now we should also know the haste of Minister hastily changed the former acting Managing director Parkop Kurua of more than 10years of experience with honesty to make such and above most corrupt deals._

Now PNGeans must know such deals leading to the elections.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

‘BIG FISH’ NOW IDENTIFIED IN COCAINE BUST

Image
A new twist in the PNG cocaine trade investigations has identified 30 new names as “persons of interest” – big fish identified.  

These include names of politicians including government ministers, senior public servants, senior police officers, senior military officers, and senior citizens and businessmen involved in planning and moving of cocaine from wherever they are into PNG, portion of it to be used here in PNG and the rest sent to Australia.  

These 30 are additional to ones already arrested and charged for their part in the July 26 “black flight” Cessna 402 crash at Papa Lealea outside Port Moresby.  

“Dominic Terupo and Morgan Mogu are errand boys, they drive, move cargo and clean up, they have no idea about the type and value of the concealed cargo (cocaine) they were dealing with. They work for cash, their names are not mentioned in any of the conversations we have been watching. They are generally referred as “village people”. They are wrongfully arrested and convicted by Judg…
Read more

ANNA SOLOMON WANTS TO LEGALISE PROSTITUTION IN PNG

Image
Legalizing prostitution simply means pulling sex out of private lives/rooms and placing it onto the business platform, making it a trading commodity on the market. Interesting times where Men are now clipping prise tags onto everything presumed priceless.

The latest commotion over the legalization of Prostitution comes as no surprise on the account that it has been well anticipated. Only 'When' or 'How Soon' stands as the question. And now there's the Knock on the door, and the terrified piglets begin to squeak. Chill out, it's just a knock.

Our previous article mentioned the legalization of Prostitution as one of the many unfavourable events to unfold in the near future, and here we are now, making the headlines.
Facebook Link to the previous article:
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1368510793285542&substory_index=0&id=1362475803889041

Well back to the main discussion.

The idea of legalizing prostitution comes about based on only one paramount i…
Read more

CAN YOU TRUST A LIAR, BETRAYER AND HYPOCRITE?

Image
Happy Independence Hela.
James Marape is the biggest liar, betrayer and hypocrite of all time.
He is the definition of a wolf in sheep's skin.
He was PNC, part of PNC and served as the longest serving Finance Minister for seven (7) consecutive years in the PNC Party government.
He resigned from PNC Party and lied to this country and her people that he didn’t want to be part of a corrupt O’Neill government. However, to date he has not produced one single evidence and or laid one single complaint with Ombudsman Commission or Police National Fraud and Anti Corruption Directorate on his claims.  
He was never genuine from the start. He said he only wanted to remove O’Neill and never wanted to be PM. However, in Laguna camp, he forced himself by putting his name down on VONC Motion Paper has the candidate for PM hoping that he will attract the numbers. Needless to say, he never attracted numbers and so fall short of the required majority (magic number) which is 56 MPs. 
In failing his bid, h…
Read more

"Sir" John conspired & appointed unqualified wantok as Director

Image
One of Sir Pundari’s long-time supporter, one Jude Tukulya from Ambum Kompiam, Anditale Village in Enga Province was appointed Corporate Services Director with Centre for Environment Protection  Authority (CEPA) without a degree in accounting where he claims to have one when Sir John Pundari was the minister for environment and conservation. The current evidence surfaced confirms this fact.
 He was enrolled in UPNG’s master’s in business administration program with a fake degree qualification (see attached) however he also failed to complete it. He now claims to be a law student.
This is a bad precedent set by the University of PNG in enrolling someone without a bachelor’s degree. From the evidence attached, he only completed a Diploma in Accounting. These kinds of people should be referred to the police fraud squad for criminal investigations because this is a criminal offence. Such practice questions the integrity, the checks and balances of the Premier University of the Pacific’s enro…
Read more

LOGOHU AWARD HIJACKED

Image
by GOVERNMENT HOUSE INSIDERGovernment House has recently conferred an invalid award on a politician.On the 16th July 2020 at a public investiture ceremony at Government House for award recipients in the 2020 New Year's List, Hon. Robert Agarobe, Governor of Central Province, was conferred by the Governor General the honour of a "Companion of the Star of Melanesia" (CSM). However, Governor Agarobe has not been considered or approved for a "CSM" or any other award. Checking the lists of the Papua New Guinea Honours and Awards since the commencement in 2005, I do not find the name of Governor Agarobe.
It is clear someone in the management team of Government House had hijacked the proper process and included Governor Agarobe in the Investiture List for the "CSM" award.

BUT WHY?

This blatant and disgraceful act by a senior executive of the highest Office in the land cannot be tolerated, and corrective measures need to be taken very swiftly before it causes a …
Read more

BUSY ON POLICE REFORMS MR KRAMER?

Image
by PAUL AMATIO
Good night Mr Kramer. Honorable or Dishonorable, time will tell I suppose but for me, it’s the later which I’ll stick with until proven (beyond reasonable doubt of course) otherwise.
Everyone who is reading this must please bear in mind that Bryan Kramer is the National Minister for Police in the government of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, not some banana republic somewhere. It is therefore incumbent upon him to remember at all times that any comments he makes will have a bearing and reflection on the country. In his position, anything he says about his department will have an impact on the morale and performance of members of the RPNGC at all levels. I am a former policeman and I find his comments denigrating the RPNGC on the international media to be highly improper and grossly unbecoming of a Minister of State.
The Prime Minister must now step in and strip this ROGUE MINISTER of his portfolio and send him to the back benches.
What this person has done is a c…
Read more

WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE OF THE EXISTENCE OF SARS-COV-2? DR. SAMUEL MAIMA

Image
by SAMUEL MAIMATest regulators must publish evidences of this novel SARS-COV-2 showing “viral purification and visualization” in order to underpin rt PCR and antibody tests.If the coronavirus is proven to exist in PNG and in the world, tests regulators must produce evidence(s) showing how this coronavirus fulfills Koch’s postulates before it can be assumed it causes the new diseases it termed Covid-19.WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE?No Gold Standards, No Fulfilment of Koch’s Postulates - No Evidence at the moment.Viral purification and visualization prior to test manufacture is the scientific approach in validating how accurately tests perform - gold standard (White and Fenner, 2986 p96). The must be followed by the proof that any viral agent(s) conforms to Koch’s postulates for causation of this new disease called Covid-19 which is currently lacking (eg Zhel etal 2020).There is no real gold standard for Covid-19 since this specific virus has never been properly purified and visual used under e…
Read more