PNG CURSED WITH BIASED SPEAKERS

PAUL AMATIO

LIKE JEFFREY NAPE BEFORE, JOB POMAT IS CREATING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS

I would ask everyone to consider these facts for a moment. If you can properly and logically look at the way this happened, it is a simple question of numbers on the floor. Nothing else. All MPs have let their feet show us how they stand. At this point we can try to influence and make them reconsider. But they control their own legs (and minds).

We should look at the facts before us on exactly how events transpired and make our assessments based on these facts.

1. The decision made by the acting Speaker to adjourn parliament on 13 Nov was done in accordance with legal advice from the Clerk of Parliament.

2. The notice to adjourn parliament to the 01st of December was moved without objection.

3. Not a single MP (government or opposition) opposed or objected to this motion. They ALL supported the adjournment to 01 Dec.

4. In a parliamentary democracy like ours, when any bill is blocked in parliament by the opposition, it is a clear sign of no confidence in he PM or one of his ministers. A "vote of confidence" is undertaken to determine if he has the mandate to continue in office and prove that he has the mandate of parliament (support of the majority of MPs).

5. The hide and seek game played by Marape and Speaker Pomat speaks volumes about their confidence and characters. Indeed it says that they knew they did not have the mandate. The actions are despicable and bring contempt to the House of the People.

6. If all the MPs present in the house on 13 November voted for the 01 December date, how can the Speaker then say the decision was not proper when NOT A SINGLE MP OPPOSED IT?

7. Whether the issue was proper or not, Job Pomat should have allowed Parliament to reconvene on 01 Dec where he could then have pointed out the flaws (if any), stated the correct procedure, and allowed the government to prove that it still had the mandate of the people through their elected representatives to govern by tabling the 2021 Budget and moving it.

8. The actions of the Speaker Job POMAT have now precipitated a potential Constitutional Crisis and we are all sick of this childish stupidity by grown arsed men who can't think beyond their own pockets about the ramifications of their actions on the country. This is not your little fish pond in Manus you are playing with. The whole population of this country needs to have a mandated government in place so that we can see the deliverance of government services.

9. The Speaker also failed to take into account the various court cases before the Supreme Court. Based on the initial results yesterday, the final ruling may make the whole situation after 13 Nov one of no consequence and a new Prime Minister may be installed well before April 2021.

10. Additionally, the Speaker should have known that the numbers required to pass any bill is over half the number of seats in parliament. This definition is clearly stated in the Constitution. Why then did he allow the budget to be passed with less than that?

11. And finally, did the adjournment of Parliament to April 2021 take into account the total number of days parliament is required by law to convene within one year?

12. If this country goes through another Constitutional Crisis, then the blame must be parked squarely at the feet of this biased Speaker. His actions alone created it.