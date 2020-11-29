The Creation of a subsequent Government is Unpredictable


By David Kawage Bitno

 

The Supreme Court challenge of the legality surrounding the election of PM James Marabe and the Speaker’s adjournment of Vote of No Confidence (VONC) to April 28, 2021 is a determined attempt to make PM Marabe’s post vacant.

 

The nation’s political mayhem has gone on for a fortnight, but little or even nothing is known of the Prime Minister's contention for the Vanimo Opposition Camp.

 

In this period of MPs swapping allegiance to and fro, there are four prominent dynamics that will considerably impact the outcome of a new government;

1.      Bougainville Road to Independence

2.      Corona Virus in Loloata Government Camp

3.      No nomination of alternate Prime Minister in the Opposition

4.      The Warrant of Arrest to be effected on 12 MPs in Opposition Camp

Let us gaze at each of them more narrowly to unearth the under current political repercussions.

1.         Bougainville Road to Independence

The road to Independence for Bougainville is not an easy journey and is an ultimate goal of every Bougainvillean. The leaders and the people of Bougainville have fought so hard which was evident in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville referendum. They have voted overwhelmingly to become independent from Papua New Guinea. Of the 180, 000 voters more than 98% have voted for independence and less than 2% voted to remain with PNG but with greater autonomy. PM Marabe swift actions for the referendum after seven months in office had indicated a steadfast commitment to Bougainville’s ultimate destiny.

The AROB vision for independence was looking favourable under the Marabe regime. Therefore, Bougainvillean leaders strongly appealed to their MPs to display undivided support to Marabe in this political cacophony. AROB President Ismael Toroama even commended Communication and Information Minister Timothy Masiu for his commitment to the Bougainville process by maintaining his loyalty to Prime Minister Marabe’s faction. Leaders from AROB extended pleas to their two MPs in the opposition to return to the government pack.

AROB MPs were hard-pressed to put the interests of their people first by aligning with Marabe for the greater independence of Bougainville. As mandated leaders the fate of their leadership lies with the people. This public pressure will bring about a conceivable defection of two Bougainville MPs to Loloata Camp is expected. If that is so, the opposition number will be dropped to 54 from 56 which Loloata Camp will gain carrying its reckoning to 52.

The two Social Democratic Party MPs of Governor Powes and Minister Justin Thatchenko are trapped in between, postured to be kind of a power broker but from a minor bloc. Their swift fidelity will propel the only MP of this term of parliament who moved around from four different political parties none other than John Kaupa, who may surely claim to have put the interests of his North East people ahead to link up with his counterparts to develop the city which was not his first time of giving such a trivial vindication. That will see a further depletion of opposition to 53 (excluding Powes and Justin), thus spiralling government stock of MPs to 55. The Marabe Government chance of effectively voting out the VONC motion either on December 01 or April 2021 is likely.

2.         Corona Virus in Loloata Government Camp

The contentious revealing of corona virus in the Loloata Camp established by the Police Minister Bryan Kramer and Emergency Controller David Manning is a setback to the predicted VONC in December 01 as contact tracing will continue even to the parliament house closing down the parliament for an indefinite period. The prospect of delaying the Parliament on December first to seek out the VONC is looming that the Marabe government will remain its supremacy for an unknown period.

3.         No nomination of alternate Prime Minister in the Opposition

The third dire squabble to contemplate is when such a volatile intense political standoff, parties’ amalgamation and nomination of an alternate PM candidate in the opposition is imperative for a formation of a new alternate government.  The atmosphere is pretty tense, corroding the serene co-existence and to maintain trust of the 56 MPs.

On the other end at Loloata Camp, PM James Marabe is enjoying the unbroken support from the 50 MPs. The government camp is more composed and geared to face the court challenges. They (government) are positive to clamp on to the reign till 2022. The lone menace in the government fold is the question of who will be Marabe’s second in command. The latent and palpable contender is none other than URP’s William Duma.

If Duma is primed for the Deputy PM post, a likely fissure in the bloc is looming, leading to a vehement stirring in the government camp that will surely tell an exit of original opposition tagged as Laguna Camp before May of 2019. These are the tangible power brokers, who may perhaps fuse with unresolved prominent parties of both government and opposition but with austere constraint to Peter O’Neil and his PNC Party. Never overlook and underrate Marabe’s devotion to PNC, anything could materialize, politics is fluid and volatile in PNG at this juncture.

4.         The Warrant of Arrest to be effected on 12 MPs in Opposition Camp

The Police Minister Bryan Kramer and his Police Commissioner David Manning are purportedly prepared to apprehend and press charges on 12 MPs upon arrival from the Vanimo Camp. This if successful, will prominently reduce the opposition numbers effectively in a state of possible VONC. Opposition attempts for a successful VONC to have a new government will be distorted. The political scene forecasted will lurk the principles of parliamentary democracy and will tantamount to more grim constitutional problems.  

The adverse impacts of Covid 19 pandemic on the economy have now knocked business investments into uncertainty. Given this present political stalemate and instability in the government will not attract economic growth and investment in the country. At least greater autonomy is decided in the way in which the judiciary interprets and resolves the recent constitutional crisis shaped in this political discord will at best redeem confidence of the business community and the investors to strive over. 

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

HMS TED DIRO USED BY DRUGLORD JAMIE PANG TO SHIP DRUGS

Image
PNGDF INSIDER HMS Ted Diro left POM for Bula/Torassi, South Fly Western Province on Tuesday 3rd of November this week, that same Tuesday Jamie Pang the drug dealer put on a show on TV by offering a room key at Sanctuary Hotel to a roadside market couple. He was creating the perfect alibi. The NAVY Boat that went to Daru had Cocaine packed by the storeman and labelled as medicine for HMS Tarangau and was put on the boat. The cargo is not medicine but Cocaine. HMS Ted Diro is the new craft recently handed over to PNGDF by Australian Government. So a perfect diversion was cooked up. The captain was sidelined for some reasons and stayed behind, a new captain was appointed for this run. A perfect plan. All the permanent Ted Diro Crew were left behind and a few selected crew boarded the boat. All pre-planned. They said the boat was doing a run for National Fisheries Authority, yet again another decoy. Several people called the captain to find out the location and mission and the captain gave
Read more

RALPH "BOL SULAP" SAULEP LEECHING WITH NEW PARTNER

Image
Elizabeth Lolo Bradshaw, one of two super consultants  advising the Morobe Governor on the Wafi-Golpu issue, has been named as a shareholder of Niugini Biomed – the company attempting to steal K10 million through a COVID-19 scam project. Investment Promotion Authority records show that the company was registered in on the 14th of August. Lolo Bradshaw owns seven shares out of a total of 76. Bradshaw is a failed politician who contested for the Gulf regional seat. According to documents from the Morobe administration, she is currently being paid K50,000 per month for providing advice to the Morobe Governor. She has taken over control of the Morobe Provincial Government business arm in which the governor is listed as a shareholder. Her business partner is another failed politician and  lawyer Ralf Saulep. He  is the center of another controversy in which he was reportedly paid K14 million for legal advice  to the government on the Wafi-Golpu project. Bradshaw is worming  her way into the
Read more

Latest Developments confirmed happening at Vanimo Camp

Image
  by SAMSON KOMATI 1. Sir Julius and Wingti have read already the cracks within Vanimo Camp due largely to Ego Clash and Excessive Ambitious to be PM. No one trusts no one amongst these ambitious ego centric PM hopefuls. 2. Realizing the cracks within Vanimo, Wingti and Chan always play safe so Wingti remained back and asked Chan to leave the camp and he is confirmed now at New Ireland and POM. We are certain Sir Jay is talking to PM JM still and lurking for opportunity for PPP and PDM to partner with Pangu and others in Government. 3. Hon Patrick Pruatich has demanded that Vanimo Camp must name the Nime for the PM post so the nation must know now and not at the last minute in the floor of Parliament. Everyone there seems tight lipped and tension is growing daily. They know that this is a fact and brewing but they all putting on a brave face acting as though they trust each other. 4. PM JM is the only man on the Government side who is enjoying unparalleled support from all the more tha
Read more

MARAPE'S K10.2 MILLION KINA "SNAKE OIL" SALESMAN

Image
  by ROBERT MOROPA Port Moresby, October 2020 – James Marape made Papua New Guinea a laughingstock in global media overnight after paying more than ten million Kina to a paper company claiming to have a miracle cure for Coronavirus. The other countries are already 12 months ahead in research & trials. They will probably have a vaccine by end of 2021. What good is a PNG vaccine if it is only ready 12 months BEHIND the rest of the world? Who will buy a product when it is already OUT OF DATE on its release? Papua New Guinea is still a 3rd World country begging foreign governments for yearly contributions to the national budget because (in 45 years of Independence) PNG country has moved backwards in development & progress due to systemic & systematic CORRUPTION! PNG is the world leader in ONLY ONE THING and that is CORRUPTION! World news outlets have condemned the scam outright saying no one in their right mind believes that PM Marape, together with a political crony, a Parliam
Read more

PM HIJACKS PARLIAMENT PROCESS TO PROTECT LUPARI

Image
by  PAUL HANDAPE On 02nd September the National Parliament of PNG passed two laws called the gazette NEC & PM Amendment Bill #02/2020 and Public Services (Management) (Consequential Amendment) Bill 2020. The intention of these two bills was to abolish the position of the Chief Secretary and consequentially remove Isaac Lupari from this position. On the 03rd of September, the day after these bills were passed, Prime Minister Honorable James Marape., MP, wrote to Speaker of Parliament Hon. Job Pomat requesting that the gazettal of these bills be delayed until after January 2021. (The letter says January 2020 but that is an obvious typo as it was written in September 2020). Now why the Prime Minister would be writing to the Speaker of Parliament to do this is open to interpretation?  Readers need to reflect back to the APEC summit and the decisions of the O’Neil cabinet then that all government contracts for APEC were to be channelled through the Chief Secretary. In other words, Isaac
Read more

MARAPE EXPOSED IN PUBLIC LIES

Image
by  Israel Lama, 30th October 2020 This has been the worst week for James Marape in the 17 months he has been in office. He has been caught with his hand in the cash register of the nation, and to make it worse, he lied to tried to cover up his sins. 𝑃𝑂𝐿𝐼𝑇𝐼𝐶𝐴𝐿 𝐻𝑌𝑃𝑂𝐶𝑅𝐼𝑆𝑌 𝑇𝐻𝐸 𝑊𝑂𝑅𝑆𝑇 𝑆𝐼𝑁 The worst thing any politician can ever do is to betray what they claim are their state beliefs. Hypocrisy is death in politics, and after mistake after failure after mistake, for which the public and Members of Parliament have been reasonably forgiving, the payment of K10 million to Marape’s associates for a fake miracle cure is likely to be the end of James Marape as PM. With perhaps only 20 MPs who he could claim are his believers, Marape can expect a big move of MPs to the Opposition and Middle Benches ahead of Parliament in a couple of weeks. 𝐿𝑂𝑁𝐺-𝑆𝑇𝐴𝑁𝐷𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑅𝑈𝑃𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁 𝑅𝑈𝑀𝑂𝑈𝑅𝑆 𝑉𝐴𝐿𝐼𝐷𝐴𝑇𝐸𝐷 There have long been accusations that the Tari-Pori
Read more

KRAMER INTIMIDATES SPEAKER TO SUPPORT PM

Image
by MCDONALD MOTA In his poorly crafted last-ditch effort to save James Marape, Bryan Kramer is totally out of control. Bryan Kramer now faces a harsh reality if Marape is defeated by the courts or Parliament. Job Pomat is a weak MP, who out of greed has siphoned a lot of funds from Parliament to his own use. He has actually misused millions of kina and now under immense pressure from being arrested and prosecuted. Bryan Kramer is therefore taking advantage and blackmailing Job Pomat to go against the opposition MPs. Job Pomat reckons that going against Kramer is a fatal choice so he already recalled the parliament against a legitimate adjournment. The same Job Pomat is now required to chair the December 1st Parliament sitting. What has now transpired is that Bryan Kramer has asked him to go to Madang and personally showed Job Pomat his criminal files. This was deliberately done to force him to agree on a strategy. Speaker Job Pomat will need to create something in order for the 1st of
Read more