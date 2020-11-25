THE PROBLEM WITH TAKING ADVISE FROM BRYAN KRAMER



by JACIN PERAKIN JACIN PERAKIN





If anybody recalls, Bryan Kramer did a chest-beating on Facebook recently and said he was the one who discovered the “flaws” in the adjournment of Parliament on 13 Nov. It is, therefore, safe to say that the reconvening of parliament in such a hasty manner by Speaker Job Pomat was at his behest.



In doing that Kramer conveniently forgot a few things. Firstly that the Clerk of Parliament is a qualified lawyer with a law degree, not a jack of all trades like some. Secondly, that he himself, the powerful super minister, had voted FOR the adjournment. And third, that any reconvening of Parliament must be done on a minimum 7 days notice.



Let us now look at these events. If the legal advice given by the clerk was flawed, I am certain that he stands to be subject to sanctions for providing faulty advice to Parliament through the Speaker.

The scientist also conveniently forgot that by law, there are no two Speakers. Hence any decision made by the person sitting as Speaker on the day is binding. The incumbent Speaker cannot just rush in and recall parliament without adhering to the law requiring 7 days’ notice when the FULL parliament voted FOR adjournment with NO SINGLE dissent.



And the other fact that you cannot pass any bills without a majority voting for that bill. And the National Budget is a Bill, an appropriations bill. I wonder what your legal research on that showed? As they, I’ll show you mine if you’ll show me yours. But I’ll pass on that as I think yours is unwashed.

As we head into a potential Constitutional Crisis situation, I hope you are proud of the part you have played in getting us into that. Your hunger for clinging on to power has made itself so obvious that it is a wonder that the dumb parrots still flock around you.



If you were a true leader, you would have advised your mentor the Prime Minister about the principles and basis of democracy and advised him to do the right and Honorable thing. And what are these? Simply that:



1. He should accept the adjournment decision because EVERYONE voted YES including you and him and all other MPs present.





2. He should try to consolidate his number ASAP before 01 Dec.





3. He should go back to parliament on 01 Dec and accept whatever was thrown onto the floor. If it was a VONC, then he would have an additional 2 weeks to firm up his numbers.





Instead, you chose to advise him against the very principles by which both of you are now in parliament – through a majority vote of the people you represent. How does that look?



My conclusion? You have failed totally as an MP, as an advisor, as a minister, as a leader, as a scientist, as an auditor, as a police commander, as an election manager but most importantly as a friend to PMJM by advising him to salvage his dignity and pride. You should have advised him that PNG is behind him and that 2022 is but a short time away. And he should take this with dignity and pride and take his revenge at the polls in 2022.

You should resign and hang your head in shame….con scientist nambaut.