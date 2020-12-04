PRIME MINISTERS RESIGNS IN CONSTITUTIONAL DEMOCRACIES WHEN MPS CROSS FLOOR


by PAUL AMATIO
A FRIEND OF MINE RAISED SOME POINTS WHICH ARE BENG USED TO ARGUE AND CONVINCE PEOPLE THAT WHAT WAS WRONGLY DONE IS RIGHT. LET US NOT EDUCATE OURSELVES INTO STUPIDITY
Your points on practises and traditions in a parliamentary democracy are noted. But you are talking about procedures which, if breached in parliament, must be rectified in parliament when parliament next reconvenes as clarified in law by the Supreme Court last week.
The date for parliament to reconvene MUST be on the date determined, agreed to and set by Parliament IN SESSION, not a date set by the Speaker or anybody OUTSIDE OF A PARLIAMENTARY SESSION. This is simple and clear.
By law, the speaker cannot recall parliament after a proper adjournment. I think the agreement of all MPs on 13 Nov constitutes a valid agreement on a date (unless one was struck by lightning or shell shocked like William Duma was. He's forgiven of course, why na Kange?).
When all MPs in parliament agree to adjourn to a set date, that is the wish of parliament and Speaker has no power whatsoever to overturn that. He also cannot select a date he considers convenient to him for the recall of parliament outside a parliament session under any law. THAT IS ALSO VERY CLEAR IN LAW.
He also has no power or authority to interpret the laws as he did to make a judgement on what was legal or not. People should refrain from listening to excusers and go back to the law. He should have followed the law and sought clearance from the Supreme Court on that.
The fact that he did not shows that HE deliberately collaborated with the Marape / Kramer side. Or he allowed himself to be corruptly manipulated into doing exactly like Jeffrey Nape before him. And we all know what happened to Nape. Hopefully, they'll meet soon and exchange notes on their legacies.
If you want to talk about traditions then how about this:
IN ANY CONSTITUTIONAL DEMOCRACY, WHEN MPs CROSS THE FLOOR, THE PRIME MINISTER AND HIS MINISTERS RESIGN, IT HAS BEEN CLEARLY SHOWN THAT YOU DO NOT HAVE THE MANDATE TO GOVERN ANY MORE.
So why are you fighting tooth and nail and going to the extreme of using law enforcement agencies of the state to arrest MPs and refer them for prosecution and so on?

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

HMS TED DIRO USED BY DRUGLORD JAMIE PANG TO SHIP DRUGS

Image
PNGDF INSIDER HMS Ted Diro left POM for Bula/Torassi, South Fly Western Province on Tuesday 3rd of November this week, that same Tuesday Jamie Pang the drug dealer put on a show on TV by offering a room key at Sanctuary Hotel to a roadside market couple. He was creating the perfect alibi. The NAVY Boat that went to Daru had Cocaine packed by the storeman and labelled as medicine for HMS Tarangau and was put on the boat. The cargo is not medicine but Cocaine. HMS Ted Diro is the new craft recently handed over to PNGDF by Australian Government. So a perfect diversion was cooked up. The captain was sidelined for some reasons and stayed behind, a new captain was appointed for this run. A perfect plan. All the permanent Ted Diro Crew were left behind and a few selected crew boarded the boat. All pre-planned. They said the boat was doing a run for National Fisheries Authority, yet again another decoy. Several people called the captain to find out the location and mission and the captain gave
Read more

Kramer using mistress to Spy on Politician?

Image
Bryan Kramer who stands tall as the 'Lighthouse' of Madang seems to have his lights being deemed by his action to break a marriage of a beautiful family who moved to PNG. Dinesh Shankar marriage to Alicia Sahib which she bore him 2 beautiful boys has been broken by a power drunken politician in Bryan Kramer. This shouldn't be seen as a surprised to anyone as Kramer has a history of 'ice-filled' parties in a private residence in PNG for a number of years now. However, Kramer has decided to take Dinesh wife and make it his own even though they are both friends on Facebook.  What's the trade-off? He ensures Dinesh works with Kumul Consolidated Holdings to keep his mouth shut after Dinesh restaurant ran into financial problems. But why Alicia Shankar of all other single women in PNG and even abroad? Well, Alicia works with Bank of South Pacific. She has access to everyone's Banking Details and she can quickly tell Kramer where it's the person getting his mon
Read more

Latest Developments confirmed happening at Vanimo Camp

Image
  by SAMSON KOMATI 1. Sir Julius and Wingti have read already the cracks within Vanimo Camp due largely to Ego Clash and Excessive Ambitious to be PM. No one trusts no one amongst these ambitious ego centric PM hopefuls. 2. Realizing the cracks within Vanimo, Wingti and Chan always play safe so Wingti remained back and asked Chan to leave the camp and he is confirmed now at New Ireland and POM. We are certain Sir Jay is talking to PM JM still and lurking for opportunity for PPP and PDM to partner with Pangu and others in Government. 3. Hon Patrick Pruatich has demanded that Vanimo Camp must name the Nime for the PM post so the nation must know now and not at the last minute in the floor of Parliament. Everyone there seems tight lipped and tension is growing daily. They know that this is a fact and brewing but they all putting on a brave face acting as though they trust each other. 4. PM JM is the only man on the Government side who is enjoying unparalleled support from all the more tha
Read more

KRAMER INTIMIDATES SPEAKER TO SUPPORT PM

Image
by MCDONALD MOTA In his poorly crafted last-ditch effort to save James Marape, Bryan Kramer is totally out of control. Bryan Kramer now faces a harsh reality if Marape is defeated by the courts or Parliament. Job Pomat is a weak MP, who out of greed has siphoned a lot of funds from Parliament to his own use. He has actually misused millions of kina and now under immense pressure from being arrested and prosecuted. Bryan Kramer is therefore taking advantage and blackmailing Job Pomat to go against the opposition MPs. Job Pomat reckons that going against Kramer is a fatal choice so he already recalled the parliament against a legitimate adjournment. The same Job Pomat is now required to chair the December 1st Parliament sitting. What has now transpired is that Bryan Kramer has asked him to go to Madang and personally showed Job Pomat his criminal files. This was deliberately done to force him to agree on a strategy. Speaker Job Pomat will need to create something in order for the 1st of
Read more

Sashindra Muthuvel threaten by Kramer

Image
JACIN PERAKIN Hon. Sasindra Muthuvel when resigning as the State Enterprise Minister claimed that he was being harassed by Police Minister Bryan Kramer aka, Scientist, Legal Analyst, Pimp and dog catcher. Minister Kramer was using the Police to intimidate and harassed the good West New Britain Governor. In a press statement following his resignation, Governor Muthuvel says “I am being forced to appoint people to SOE boards that are not qualified or appoint Managing Directors who are clearly incompetent or have conflicts of interest” One would wonder why the good Governor feels that he has been undermined and forced to appoint people to SOE boards and management roles who are incompetent and have a lot of conflict of interest. What is the conflict of interest in some of the appointment? Following yesterday’s reports that Minister Kramer is having an affair with Alicia Sahib who is the wife of Dinesh Shankar, we now have confirmed that Dinesh Shankar works with Kumul Consolidated Holding
Read more

Government desperate now looks to blockade Opposition

Image
GOVERNMENT SOURCES Bryan Kramer acting for the Minority Government has already set in motion moves to undermine the legal processes set out to fix the Marape government's undemocratic parliamentary recalling. Police Minister Bryan Kramer has orchestrated strategies to suppress Opposition Government MPs from exercising democratic parliamentary rights in nation's decision making. 𝑆𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑔𝑦 𝑂𝑛𝑒 - 𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑂𝑁𝐴 𝑉𝐼𝑅𝑈𝑆 𝐼𝑁 𝐿𝑂𝐿𝑂𝐴𝑇𝐴 25th Nov has seen released into the media, news briefs of several government MPs going down positive with Covid-19. State Controller with certain Medical personals have appeared on media giving statements of the LOLOATA Covid situation. This is all Marape Government strategy in which Bryan Kramer is in control of with Manning to make sure Opposition MPs in Vanimo do not conduct the Dec 01 Parliament sitting. The contact tracing will be done as far as the National Parliament House, and few weeks of Lock Down will be announced in specifi
Read more

Marape is the biggest liar, betrayer & hypocrite of all time.

Image
by BRIAN KOMBA He is the definition of a wolf in sheep's skin. He was PNC, part of PNC and served as the longest serving Finance Minister for seven (7) consecutive years in the PNC Party led government. He resigned from PNC Party and lied to this country and her people that he didn’t want to be part of a corrupt O’Neill government. However, to date he has not produced one single evidence and or laid one single complaint with Ombudsman Commission or Police National Fraud and Anti Corruption Directorate on his claims.   He was never genuine from the start. He said he only wanted to remove O’Neill and never wanted to be PM. However, in Laguna camp, he forced himself by putting his name down on VONC Motion Paper has the candidate for PM hoping that he will attract the numbers. Needless to say, he never attracted numbers and so fall short of the required majority (magic number) which is 56 MPs. Failing his bid, he then went to lure William Duma, and willfully lied to him by offering him
Read more