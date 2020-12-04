PRIME MINISTERS RESIGNS IN CONSTITUTIONAL DEMOCRACIES WHEN MPS CROSS FLOOR



by PAUL AMATIO

A FRIEND OF MINE RAISED SOME POINTS WHICH ARE BENG USED TO ARGUE AND CONVINCE PEOPLE THAT WHAT WAS WRONGLY DONE IS RIGHT. LET US NOT EDUCATE OURSELVES INTO STUPIDITY Your points on practises and traditions in a parliamentary democracy are noted. But you are talking about procedures which, if breached in parliament, must be rectified in parliament when parliament next reconvenes as clarified in law by the Supreme Court last week.

The date for parliament to reconvene MUST be on the date determined, agreed to and set by Parliament IN SESSION, not a date set by the Speaker or anybody OUTSIDE OF A PARLIAMENTARY SESSION. This is simple and clear.

By law, the speaker cannot recall parliament after a proper adjournment. I think the agreement of all MPs on 13 Nov constitutes a valid agreement on a date (unless one was struck by lightning or shell shocked like William Duma was. He's forgiven of course, why na Kange?).

When all MPs in parliament agree to adjourn to a set date, that is the wish of parliament and Speaker has no power whatsoever to overturn that. He also cannot select a date he considers convenient to him for the recall of parliament outside a parliament session under any law. THAT IS ALSO VERY CLEAR IN LAW.

He also has no power or authority to interpret the laws as he did to make a judgement on what was legal or not. People should refrain from listening to excusers and go back to the law. He should have followed the law and sought clearance from the Supreme Court on that.

The fact that he did not shows that HE deliberately collaborated with the Marape / Kramer side. Or he allowed himself to be corruptly manipulated into doing exactly like Jeffrey Nape before him. And we all know what happened to Nape. Hopefully, they'll meet soon and exchange notes on their legacies.

If you want to talk about traditions then how about this:

IN ANY CONSTITUTIONAL DEMOCRACY, WHEN MPs CROSS THE FLOOR, THE PRIME MINISTER AND HIS MINISTERS RESIGN, IT HAS BEEN CLEARLY SHOWN THAT YOU DO NOT HAVE THE MANDATE TO GOVERN ANY MORE.