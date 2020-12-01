Rule of Law Wins - Supreme Court Saves the Day





by FRASER LIU

The Supreme Court did something in the case between the Speaker and PO that is quite unusual. It requested compromise and agreement from both parties on the key issue before it which is the Parliament sitting dates.

It asked exactly the same thing last week, but since no agreement was forthcoming, it moved the case to Monday this week. When it sat on Monday it went through the preliminaries in an unusually rapid pace. It almost looked as if a decision would be made that same day on the substantive matter!

The Chief Justice made no attempt to conceal the urgency of the case, saying "December 1st is tomorrow and only hours away." Finally, when the SC granted standing to PO, it paused before going into the substantive hearing.

The High Court then heard the plea by the Speaker's lawyers who said they were not ready to present their case. The way the Supreme Court had handled proceedings that day, one would not have been surprised if they ordered the lawyers to prepare after a short break and present their arguments. The Court was adamant to avoid an impasse.

December 1st was the next day and one party was before the Court arguing that it had correctly adjourned Parliament to this date.

Had the Supreme Court chosen to allow the day to lapse, it would have aggrieved the Opposition. Any actions that occurred the next day would be on the conscience of the Justices and they were not allowing that.

The Court was clear it was not going to risk any civil unrest or political impasse.

It was also careful not to involve itself with Parliament business. Thus it asked a second time for both legal teams to agree on a stay on their respective client's sitting dates.

Both parties AGREED. This is key.

In effect, the SC did not decide to stay the dates chosen by Parliament. It asked the parties themselves to agree to this. In doing so, it upheld the "separation of powers" principle.

The parties then asked the Court to use its INHERENT POWERS to stay the dates.

BOTH DATES were stayed.

With "both dates stayed" and with "both of the parties agreeing to this stay", the Court is at liberty now to hear the substantive matter and rule.

In my layman mind. Since both parties of Parliament have agreed for the SC to use its INHERENT POWERS to stay the dates, in principle, they have also allowed the Court to use its INHERENT POWERS to "fix a new and appropriate date".

The SC has successfully manoeuvred the separation of powers principle by consensus from both parties. The Speaker's team cannot now claim that December 1st has lapsed and the case has "lost utility".

They themselves conceded that to be allowed time to present their case, the December 1st date is now stayed and in the jurisdiction of the Court. Since one cannot backdate an actual date, it is common sense to assume that should the SC find in favour of PO; a new date will be fixed.

Any celebration from either camp will be premature at this stage. Of course, this is my layman view and lawyers can correct me.