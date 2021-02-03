Abolition of Governor Seats in PNG.

NEWTON KUNJO

Decentralisation of powers to the local level government has had huge impacts in the district level. The work of the District Development Authority (DDA) has seen fit to translate the National Term Development Plans successively in the past implementation years, this is after Sir Michael Thomas Somare's 50 year MTDS plan.

In order to achieve the MTDS goals, the governance platform has to be set right in PNG. The work of the National Government has to be decentralized at the local level arm of the government. That is where the implementation process initiates, that is when all concerned development partners including the government departments directly involves.



Thus, in the below scenario for Madang case is a total confusion (refer below article). Looks like is the same case as Mt Hagen and rest of PNG. And this case will be a precedent to call for an Abolition of the Governor seats in PNG. This is just a total Repetition of the same task by a electorate MP and a Governor. Total waste of time and public funds.... very confusing and frustrating.



The Provincial Administrators are appointed by the Department of Public Management for transparency and accountability. That's the reason why they are there to oversee the provincial administration. To ensure government policies are implemented. Therefore, there is no Need for a Governor in a Province. The local MP for any district can implement any projects with the help of the concerned departments.



The Governors are not necessarily needed in the provinces and are waist of Public Funds. This Governorship has to be done away with for transparency and accountability of Public Funds Management. There is No Need for Repetition and conflict of interest in project management and benefit.



PM JM and Basil Government should implement changes immediate effectively. Thus, create more electorates in bigger electorates like Laiagaip-Porgera, Komo-Magarima and others....

NB; Refer below is the case study taken on FB page for consumption.

https://www.thenational.com.pg/madang-ordered-to-fix-roads/



TEN orders have been issued by Justice David Cannings in relation to dilapidated roads in Madang town.

Justice Cannings, who had summoned town leaders over dust and poor roads to a meeting earlier, ordered that urgent remedial action be taken to repair and rehabilitate the roads, with work to start on April 1 and completed by Aug 1.

Justice Cannings, in the orders, stated: “It is declared that the present dilapidated road conditions in Madang town are a direct result of dereliction of duty over eight years by Madang government to make adequate provision in its annual budgets for road maintenance and rehabilitation, the result being that the rights of the people of Madang and particularly Madang town road users, including pedestrians.”

Further orders included: