Abolition of Governor Seats in PNG.


by NEWTON KUNJO

Decentralisation of powers to the local level government has had huge impacts in the district level. The work of the District Development Authority (DDA) has seen fit to translate the National Term Development Plans successively in the past implementation years, this is after Sir Michael Thomas Somare's 50 year MTDS plan. 

In order to achieve the MTDS goals, the governance platform has to be set right in PNG. The work of the National Government has to be decentralized at the local level arm of the government. That is where the implementation process initiates, that is when all concerned development partners including the government departments directly involves.

Thus, in the below scenario for Madang case is a total confusion (refer below article). Looks like is the same case as Mt Hagen and rest of PNG. And this case will be a precedent to call for an Abolition of the Governor seats in PNG. This is just a total Repetition of the same task by a electorate MP and a Governor. Total waste of time and public funds.... very confusing and frustrating.

The Provincial Administrators are appointed by the Department of Public Management for transparency and accountability. That's the reason why they are there to oversee the provincial administration. To ensure government policies are implemented. Therefore, there is no Need for a Governor in a Province. The local MP for any district can implement any projects with the help of the concerned departments.

The Governors are not necessarily needed in the provinces and are waist of Public Funds. This Governorship has to be done away with for transparency and accountability of Public Funds Management. There is No Need for Repetition and conflict of interest in project management and benefit.

PM JM and Basil Government should implement changes immediate effectively.  Thus, create more electorates in bigger electorates like Laiagaip-Porgera, Komo-Magarima and others....
NB; Refer below is the case study taken on FB page for consumption.
................................................................................

https://www.thenational.com.pg/madang-ordered-to-fix-roads/

TEN orders have been issued by Justice David Cannings in relation to dilapidated roads in Madang town.
Justice Cannings, who had summoned town leaders over dust and poor roads to a meeting earlier, ordered that urgent remedial action be taken to repair and rehabilitate the roads, with work to start on April 1 and completed by Aug 1.
Justice Cannings, in the orders, stated: “It is declared that the present dilapidated road conditions in Madang town are a direct result of dereliction of duty over eight years by Madang government to make adequate provision in its annual budgets for road maintenance and rehabilitation, the result being that the rights of the people of Madang and particularly Madang town road users, including pedestrians.”
Further orders included:

  • THE Madang development authority have the primary responsibility for repairing and rehabilitating Modilon Road from its junction with Baidal Road to its terminus at main wharf, Madang harbour, with the chairman of the Madang DDA to be responsible to assure all cheques worth K7.182mil and K3.8mil be applied so work starts no later than April 1 and completed no later than Aug 1;
  • THE chairman of the DDA to provide an affidavit of the steps he takes in the form of a plan of action;
  • MADANG government to provide K2.5mil from its 2021 budget for remedial work on the airport road from its junction with Baidal Road to its terminus at Madang Airport, Baidal Road from its junction with Modilon Road to its junction with airport road, Coastwatcher’s Avenue from its confluence with Coronation Drive to its junction with Patosten Steet and along Patosten St to Modilon Rd, Coronation Drive from its confluence with Coastwatcher’s Avenue to its junction with Modilon Road, Kalibobo Drive from its junction with Motilon Road to its junction with Coralita St, Yabob Rd from its junction with Modilon Rd to its junction with North Coast Road and any other feeder or significant road in Madang town requiring such work;
  • THE Madang administrator is tasked with working closely with the provincial works manager to ensure all roads are brought to an acceptable standard by May 1 and the work to start no later than Feb 10;
  • THE State to provide K2.5mil for repairing and rehabilitating roads including the North Coast Road, Beon Road, with work to start no later than May 1 and completed no later than Dec 1, with the secretary for the Department of Treasury and Department of Works to file an affidavit on the steps taken to comply with the order;
  • THE Madang urban local level government to provide all staff and facilities at its disposal to assist in ensuring orders are given practical effect;
  • A committee, called the Madang town roads court order committee, meet at least once every two months to monitor and discuss implementation of this order;
  • ANY authorities or persons referred to in this order may apply for variation of these orders;
  • APPLICATIONS made in the course of these proceedings for other orders, including damage, are declined; and,
  • THE proceedings to return for mention and to check compliance with particular orders requiring early compliance on Feb 12 at 9.30am.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Who is David Sove? WHP Governor Paias Wingti must explain

Image
by A Concerned Western Highlander The Western Highlands Development Corporation is the business arm of the Western Highlands Provincial Government and is owned by the Western Highlands Provincial Government (WHPG) and a company called, Western Highlands Schools Foundation Limited (WHSFL). The WHPG which represents the 500,000 plus inhabitants of the Western Highlands Province owns 91202 shares in the company while WHSFL owns 136803 shares in the WHDC. WHSFL owns 60 % of WHDC while WHPG owns 40 %.  WHSFL has one director and shareholder by the name of  David Sove who lives in Malolo Estate in Port Moresby North-East Electorate, 8 Mile, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea. The business arm of Western Highlands Provincial Government is owned by the people of Western Highlands Province ( 40 %) and this individual, David Sove, who owns 60 % of the company. Apparently, the Kapal Haus rentals are paid to WHDC along with all other rentals and proceeds from assets and various business d
Read more

DR ERIC KWA PNG ATTORNEY GENERAL AND CORRUPT STATE LAWYER - PART 2

Image
  It alleged that Secretary- Dr. Eric Kwa authorized the payment of K26,400 for the charter of North Coast Aviation for his family travel to Tewai/Siassi District under the pretext of officers duty travel. This would be the first time for a Departmental Head charter an aircraft for his own use. Number of payments made in advance to Hotels for conference venue hire and other service providers listed above appears to be in appropriate.  Hire of vehicles for two (2) months appears illegal  Purchase of 2x15 seater buses from Island Mobile Hire Car appears to be in breach of GoPNG Standard Procurement process as the purchase should be done through a recognized supplier. Apart from what is highlighted above, the expenditure captured in both tables should be investigated properly. Source documentation for these expenditures can be obtained from DJAG Finance Management Branch via Mr. Simon Agavi- Manager Finance to conduct a full scale investigation. 5. Public Funds Used for Personal Expenses
Read more

POLITICAL APPOINTEE MELL DESTROYING NDB-THE PRICE OF POLITICS

Image
by MEL TIKI During the political horse-trading at Laguna in April 2019 controversial William Duma, as cunning as he is, convinced PM-elect Marape to appoint him Minister for Trade & Industry. He then demanded that NDB and MVIL be placed under his ministry.  Marape obliged and a ministerial determination was made to effect that change. Duma is notorious for appointing cronies to positions of responsibility in State entities and then manipulating them for his own selfish gains. Following his appointment Duma quickly moved to simultaneously appoint his tribesmen Michael Makap as CEO for MVIL and his first cousin Michael Mell has NDB Chairman. Both appointments were clear cases of cronyism and many people were appalled by the decisions. Mell, in particular, did not possess the necessary boardroom and banking and financial sector qualifications and experience to be elevated to such an important role.  He has never managed a large, complex or successful organisation in his life. The Mara
Read more

Stay Woke: Do not be fooled by the Take Back PNG cultists

Image
By Waigani Observor The Marape government remains popular amongst many Papua New Guineans. But does the government deserve this reputation?  Many point to actions such as refusal to renew Barrick's license as well going tough on gas negotiations as evidence of the Take Back PNG agenda. Let's take a look at the Marape government's actions and/or inactions that totally contradict their Take Back PNG slogan. Firstly, we've seen from the recent Supreme Court ruling that this government has not been shy to thrash the Constitution. The case allowed woke Papua New Guineans to see the trickers of the matrix reveal their cards as they failed terribly to justify their illegal actions. And that has been the theme of this government of charismatic double-tongued tricksters. Kramer and Marape, despite all the ground worshipping by their headless fans as anti-corruption agents, have not sent one corrupt person to prison. Kramer apologists will probably come up with reasonable soundin
Read more

DEAR MINISTER BRYAN KRAMER

Image
Dear Hon. Bryan Kramer Should the native Papua New Guineans call you rather 'amusing'? Everyone is unique and not even two identical twins hold the same opinion. Your bulldozing of the appointment of Manning has been nullified by the competent court. Native Papua New Guineans have the right to their opinions and the constitution allows them to air them freely. What qualifies you to call them 'plain stupid' and 'ignorant'. What do you think you are? Mr Know It All? You have successfully mind-controlled native Papua New Guineans with your corruption fight. Your real breakthrough came when you exposed the salary of MPs. You created a cult following. Well, Mr Enlightened one. Let me frankly tell you that you're FAKE. WHY? You said you will shake the tree of corruption but you didn't vote for the PMJM. You told O'Neil that "My Facebook career will end your political career", when will that happen, PNG is still waiting. When we demanded action to
Read more

DR ERIC KWA PNG ATTORNEY GENERAL AND CORRUPT STATE LAWYER

Image
by JACIN PERAKIN Three Prime Ministers including the Father of PNG, Sir Michael Somare, have, over the past 40 years, effectively congealed to destroy what could have been a bright future and equal opportunity for the people of Papua New Guinea following independence.      As such, the noble ideals articulated by Somare and other members of the legendary Bully Beef Club during their many gatherings prior to Independence, and articulated in the Constitution's Six Directives, were never fulfilled and today are essentially abandoned.     PNG's sad progression downwards has produced its current state of rampant corruption.    Like Nigeria, like Mexico, like Indonesia, all fabulously wealthy nations in terms of natural resources, the wealth has gone nowhere useful in PNG.    PNG drags the bottom in global rankings today in terms of how little meaningful integral human development has occurred for the majority of its population. Thus far, the advent of cell phones and other modern te
Read more

‘BIG FISH’ NOW IDENTIFIED IN COCAINE BUST

Image
  A new twist in the PNG cocaine trade investigations has identified 30 new names as “persons of interest” – big fish identified.   These include names of politicians including government ministers, senior public servants, senior police officers, senior military officers, and senior citizens and businessmen involved in planning and moving of cocaine from wherever they are into PNG, portion of it to be used here in PNG and the rest sent to Australia.   These 30 are additional to ones already arrested and charged for their part in the July 26 “black flight” Cessna 402 crash at Papa Lealea outside Port Moresby.   “Dominic Terupo and Morgan Mogu are errand boys, they drive, move cargo and clean up, they have no idea about the type and value of the concealed cargo (cocaine) they were dealing with. They work for cash, their names are not mentioned in any of the conversations we have been watching. They are generally referred as “village people”. They are wrongfully arrested and convicted by
Read more