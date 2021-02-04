ERIC KWA SACKS 2 FOR EXPOSING CORRUPTION AT ATTORNEY GENERAL

JACIN PERAKIN

After PNGBlogs published two articles exposing the corruption and total mismanagement at the department of Justice and Attorney General, there has been new developments.

Dr Eric “Crook” Kwa the departmental secretary and chief legal advisor to the government of James Marape decided to terminate the whistle-blower who opened the lid to expose the corrupt and ill practices at the AG’s office.

Dr Kwa who professes to be a “Born Again Christian” and confesses to be a man of integrity has fallen to the long list of corrupt highly educated civil servants who are placed in a position of trust to move this country forward.

As of this morning we understand The Manager for Finance, under the Finance Management Branch has been terminated as of Tuesday evening with a termination letter given to him for being a whistle-blower. There is a 2nd officer who was terminated o Tuesday.

Unfortunately, this does not stop the job of the fearless whistle-blowers who have more dirt of the “corrupt” Attorney General which will be leaked out bit by bit until he is behind bars.