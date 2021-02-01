PRIME MINISTER MUST RESIGN AND TAKE BACK HELA



PNG OPPOSITION Leader Belden Namah has called on Prime Minister James Marape to “take back” his district in Hela before more people die and properties destroyed.

Namah was commenting after another 8 more people were butched and c onfirmed killed yesterday (Sunday). Just within two days just within two (2) days, there has been 17 confirmed murdered in Tari, the District Prime Minister James Marape hails from, and the good Prime Minister does not want to know anything about it. Witnesses have confirmed public servants and people living inside the township of Tari are now fleeing the provincial capital with nothing being done to keep Law and Order in the area. The question is. what is the local MP doing about i

We need to make a very strong statement condemning what’s happening in Tari and Hela Province and call on Prime Minister James Marape to go back to Tari and address this very serious issues in his backyard.

We do not know the underlying issues there. Their elected leaders are the rightful people to be up there addressing these never-ending tribal issues. Unless they themselves are involved and sponsoring these tribal fights directly or indirectly and allowing them to happen right under their nose and playing ignorant.