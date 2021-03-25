TAKE BACK ENGA-THE PUNDARI/MARAPE MOA





During last political lobbying at Loloata; in order for Sir John Pundari to move over and join Marape,a MOA was signed and agreed to that:

1. Sir JP to be appointed Finance Minister

2. Johnson Pundari to be appointed Chairman Kumul Telikom Holding Ltd

3. Jesse Wangua to be MD Kumul Telikom Holding

4. Keneth Thompson to be appointed Chairman National Procurement Commission

5. Rex Kiponge to be appointed MD National Airport Corporation

These all 4 Engans were part of the MOA..

Besides all these 4 positions NEVER went through Public Service Commission for proper vetting which is the process for appointments, instead they had the submission straight to Cabinet n eventually got appointed without proper due diligence conducted on these individuals to verify their Fit & Proper status..

With Rex Kiponge bringing NAC to its knees. Lets see who will be the next??

NB: Eastern Blocks must break away with Momase, Southern and NGI form a new fresh government and take it into 2022 elections before cavemen run this country into stone age.