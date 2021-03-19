WASN'T THE NATIVES PERSPECTIVES TO IMPEL AN EARLY INDEPENDENCE.

By: Nelson WANDI

With big respect to late Somare, Under colony of an Australia, then Papua and New Guinea Island was a decorated nation, beautifully coloured with diverse economy.

Until the 24-year old Brian Cooper has propelled natives to demand an early independence, while working with Department of Native Affairs in Papua and New Guinea as a Cooperative Officer, he advices Somare and locals to run their own State affairs and urging for Somare to take back the country's resources which was wholly owned from Australian and to liberate the entire State apparatus at a time.

The principle objectives, to take back the State sovereignty of territory jurisdiction of our nation, the reasons behind was to preserve natural resources, development mechanism and for future development of the generation.

Brian Cooper in the secret has had confidentially supplied substantial advisory services in person to Somare, some years later Somare was first elected into the House of Assembly in 1968 before becoming the first prime minister, advices were to derive an early independence from Australian Administration.

Brian Cooper had to fear Australian bureaucracy while working with then Department of Native Affairs, because what he sees from inside was not right as Australian bureaucracy of controls over natives were bias, had plans and wanted most of stringent foreign laws to propose and had an intention to amend it in the House of Assembly. And Australian authority had to rule Papua and New Guinea unequally.

Those of Laws were in the process to propose, one was Death Penalty. However, after the long debate between the first opposition leader Sir Tei Abal, the proposed laws was then brushed aside, does not comes into effective.

Between 1960's to 1975, local societal community were all experiencing uncivilisation, non of the natives were educated, and few strugged to understand the political perspectives. Along with Somare and least in the parliament were all had little knowledge of independence, does not even understand our territory, and the polity of our country until the young Brian Cooper has urged an early independence for Papua and New Guinea.

Cooper's had a desire to tolerate independence and wanted state polity to manage its own State apparatus;..... I'm sorry, the correction here,... Papua and New Guinea was not the "STATE" at that time before the independence in 1975.

Why Papua and New Guinea was not named as sovereign State?

Before the independence, Papua and New Guinea was not fully matured to mention as State, because she does not have all essential elements of the State.

Papua and New Guinea was only comprised of population and territory and lacked its own government and sovereignty will to ripe as State.

No State can really become a State without sovereignty. Papua and New Guinea became a State in 1975 when she got independence and sovereignty. After her independence, PNG got the power to exercise both internal and external Sovereignty. Sovereignty permanently, exclusively and absolutely belongs to the State. End of sovereignty means end of the State. That is why sovereignty is accepted as the exclusive property and hallmark of the State.

These are the four essential elements of a State. A State comes to be a state only when it has all these elements. Out of these four elements, Sovereignty stands accepted as the most important and exclusive element of the State.

Papua and New Guinea Island was loosely called State, yet it was not really State but was integral part of the Australian State, however sovereignty was belongs to Australia as PNG was a regional association of sovereign State of Australia. The presence of all these four elements alone vests a State with real statehood.

In this sense, Brian Cooper has pushed so much of his strengths to supply collective advices to educate natives on how paramount importance was through observance of the early independence, and to take back the sovereignty so as that was to make Papua and New Guinea the sovereign nation.

After propelling natives to demand an early independence, Cooper was held for sedition for civil disorder against Australian authority. He was convicted and jailed in Australia, his crime was after alleging independence for Papua and New Guinea. Cooper was convicted and was imprisoned, he committed a suicide after losing his appeal.

After Brian Cooper was gone, young Cooper's documentation has remained and it lived only as the official blueprints, and a guideline for natives and few surviving elites to demand an early independence for Papua and New Guinea after his passing on 1960.

Cooper's advices and desire considered purposely to save PNG to stop aliens to rule PNG territory.

Cooper has seen PNG was beautifully decorated with diverse economy, as raw materials and other resources were extracted and shipped overseas to enrich the foreign soil.

Furthermore, Cooper has seen Australian authority were cruelty bad as employment across all borders of natives were free labourers who were used to work for benefiting Australian authority not for development of the country. The natives were employed as a tools used for harvesting and extracting raw materials which largely enriching colonizing nation.

Papua and New Guinea's wealth has immensely profited individual of the Australian bureaucracy and moreover has supported the development of their country. It was apparent that non of the natives were educated enough to challenge the colonizing authority to stop the foreign culture of injustice.

In extend to an injustice practice, culture of racism has been a primary strife that divided natives to participate in an any open activities, natives may not given permission to work together in a party, attend to meetings, or were restricted in social activities.

The natives were treated cruelly, every rights and their duties were abused as it deprived their right to freedom to take access in whatsoever they highly deserves.

In the case of the racism, it has been a systematic problem prevalent in that early age when Brian Cooper analyzed the racism issue had to place natives into the depths of prejudice.

Due to racism practice, black, indigenous, and people of color in Papua and New Guinea statistically have poorer educational outcomes, earn less, and were less likely to own homes or have access to quality health care, and jobs than white people. These disparities have lifelong impacts, including higher disease rates, slavery and many more.

There has been a huge practice of prejudice, injustice, slavery, discrimination and racism from white democracy which poorly degraded the social statues of the natives.

Upon the given reasons, young officer Brian Cooper had protested confidentially to Somare and locals to gain its early independence. On the based reasons, Somare took an early independence and Papua and New Guinea island became a sovereign State of Papua New Guinean in 1975. Somare exercises the sovereignty on behalf of the State to look after the population, territory, and government of PNG.

The young Brian Cooper has contributed much and it saves PNG for 46years now, if not PNG would've suffer for 46years of racism, discrimination, prejudice because today these disparities are existing widespread and it's a big world issue as it is.

Some may against the early independence why Somare has taken the sovereignty and independence so quickly, it is quite sensitive to debate but at that time natives were living the lives as if in the prison industry because Australian has tolerated racism, discrimination, prejudice, and injustice cultures which constrained the rights to freedom as education, health care and employment were denied due to disparities.