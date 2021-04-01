SAVE MAN PULAP LONG ENGA TASOL

 



For delivering Pundari and Lagaip Pogera MP to quell the VONC by Namah, it was agreed by James Marape to make fraudster Timothy Kaipal AKA Rex Kiponge CEO of NAC, also on the list was Kenneth Thompson (Engan) wantok bilong Rainbo Paita as NPC Chairman, Johnson Pundari and Jesse Wangua to Kumul Holdings, all these were packaged and Prime Minister signed off on it, now he is calling for an investigation into his bush material appointments. How ironic is that?


Popular posts from this blog

MARAPE APPOINTEE AND FRAUDSTER IS Responsible for the Airport Mayhem

  by JEREMY WALKER Whilst the attitude of Kuima SS personnel is condemned at the highest possible terms, I would also like to point out that the government must also be very considerate when it comes to the appointment of departmental heads, Chairmen and CEOs of statutory organizations. There is too much regionalism in the appointment of these positions by the Marape Basil government in recent times, especially people from the upper highlands. This issue (Kuima Vs NAC) is the direct result of the termination of NAC MD Ephraim and the appointment of another crook in Rex Kiponge as MD recently.  Come on PM Marape, there is totally no fairness in your government's appointment process, which I can assume you are only trying to take back Hela Openes and leave out the rest of PNG...Let's not beat around the bush, this is the plain TRUTH.
TAKE BACK ENGA-THE PUNDARI/MARAPE MOA

  During last political lobbying at Loloata; in order for Sir John Pundari to move over and join Marape,a MOA was signed and agreed to that:  1. Sir JP to be appointed Finance Minister  2. Johnson Pundari to be appointed Chairman Kumul Telikom Holding Ltd 3. Jesse Wangua to be MD Kumul Telikom Holding  4. Keneth Thompson to be appointed Chairman National Procurement Commission  5. Rex Kiponge to be appointed MD National Airport Corporation  These all 4 Engans were part of the MOA.. Besides all these 4 positions NEVER went through Public Service Commission for proper vetting which is the process for appointments, instead they had the submission straight to Cabinet n eventually got appointed without proper due diligence conducted on these individuals to verify their Fit & Proper status.. With Rex Kiponge bringing NAC to its knees. Lets see who will be the next?? NB: Eastern Blocks must break away with Momase, Southern and NGI form a new fresh government and take it into 2022 election
PAPUA NEW GUINEA BEING LED INTO A DEATH TRAP

Hon James Marape MP Prime Minister of PNG Level 9, Sir Manasupe House WAIGANI Port Moresby, NCD Dear our Prime Minister, RE: PAPUA NEW GUINEA BEING LED INTO A DEATH TRAP AUSTRALIA AND AMERICA We just heard the covid-19 vaccines were silently brought into the country by Australia but Mother Nature saw it from a different angle with the thunders and heavy downpour which blocked off some sections of the road around the airport area. Sir, you have vowed to uphold our christian faith since taking office and the people of this country are with you on this. However, by allowing this covid-19 vaccine on Papua New Guineans is an act directly against what you have been preaching all along. Dear Prime Minister, does it not trigger further questions on why the Australian Government is pushing for the vaccine to be trialled in PNG while both Australia and America have joined other developed countries in Europe to say no to the covid-19 vaccine which many medical practitioners around the world labe
KIPONGE & PUNDARI ARE BOTH FRAUDSTERS

TOM IROKON The Minister responsible for promoting fraud in the James Marape government is none other than fake knight John "Snake" Pundari. This goes back to 2017 in the Kompiam Ambum Electorate where the now known fraudster Rex Kiponge was campaigning for John Pundari. Rex Kiponge surrundered 5 Council Wards in the Kompiam Ambum Electorate to ensure John Pundari came out the victor in the 2017 National Elections. Pundari along with Civil Aviation Minister are the two shareholders who have the powers to appoint and revoke CEO/MD just as in a private company. Directors have no say, the shareholders are the two Ministers, Finance and Civil Aviation. WHO IS JOHN "THE FRAUD" PUNDARI JOHN PUNDARI HAS FINALLY EMERGED FROM THE STINKING SWAMP OF CORRUPTION FOR ALL TO SEE AND WHAT A MIGHTY PRESENCE HE HAS CREATED IN THOSE STINKING WATERS! No, the taxi service that recently put Pundari's name out in the social media wasn't corrupt. What the taxi company represents is
Somare fought racism, segregation then Independence.

 *Australia’s own history of apartheid in PNG*   Prof RON CROCOMBE This is a reprint of a 2009 article by the late Pacific academic and commentator MANY of Australia’s colonial and post-colonial policies and practices are a major factor in the problems of Papua New Guinea today, and cause some Papua New Guinean leaders to have serious reservations about their Australian counterparts. Despite being a colony from the 1890s, Australia ensured that Papua did not get its first high school until international pressure led to its opening in 1955. Very few others were built for a long time in a country of similar size and population to New Zealand. Likewise for three generations nothing was done to develop Papua New Guinean leadership, in fact everything was done to block its development and ensure that leadership roles and responsibility were held by Australians and that there was no chance for the development of national consciousness or leadership. I remember, in about 1964, being on a Qant
THE BOTTOM FEEDER

by TOM IROKON JOHN PUNDARI HAS FINALLY EMERGED FROM THE STINKING SWAMP OF CORRUPTION FOR ALL TO SEE AND WHAT A MIGHTY PRESENCE HE HAS CREATED IN THOSE STINKING WATERS! No, the taxi service that recently put Pundari's name out in the social media wasn't corrupt. What the taxi company represents is a conflict of interest that represents the tip of the iceberg in displaying John Pundari's private businesses. Private businesses, here, there, everywhere. However did John Pundari find the time to serve his people? We review here the multiple corruptions of John Pundari, one of the most impressive sets of allegations we have ever come across at Niugini Outlook. As background, Pundari is a high school dropout whose sly maneuvering led him to become Speaker of Parliament during the corrupt Bill Skate's time from 1997-1999. Even his first election to Parliament in 1992 was the result of a strong competitor's (Cornelius Kakale's) ballot box being hijacked at from his v
FAKE KNIGHT APPOINTED A FAKE DEGREE HOLDER

MARK PARAKISAN One of Sir Pundari’s long-time supporter, one Jude Tukulya from Ambum Kompiam, Anditale Village in Enga Province was appointed Corporate Services Director with Centre for Environment Protection  Authority (CEPA) without a degree in accounting where he claims to have one when Sir John Pundari was the minister for environment and conservation. The current evidence that surfaced confirms this fact.  He was enrolled in UPNG’s master’s in business administration program with a fake degree qualification (see attached) however he also failed to complete it. He now claims to be a law student. This is a bad precedent set by the University of PNG in enrolling someone without a bachelor’s degree. From the evidence attached, he only completed a Diploma in Accounting. These kinds of people should be referred to the police fraud squad for criminal investigations because this is a criminal offence. Such practice questions the integrity, the checks and balances of the Premier University
