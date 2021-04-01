SAVE MAN PULAP LONG ENGA TASOL

Hon James Marape MP Prime Minister of PNG Level 9, Sir Manasupe House WAIGANI Port Moresby, NCD Dear our Prime Minister, RE: PAPUA NEW GUINEA BEING LED INTO A DEATH TRAP AUSTRALIA AND AMERICA We just heard the covid-19 vaccines were silently brought into the country by Australia but Mother Nature saw it from a different angle with the thunders and heavy downpour which blocked off some sections of the road around the airport area. Sir, you have vowed to uphold our christian faith since taking office and the people of this country are with you on this. However, by allowing this covid-19 vaccine on Papua New Guineans is an act directly against what you have been preaching all along. Dear Prime Minister, does it not trigger further questions on why the Australian Government is pushing for the vaccine to be trialled in PNG while both Australia and America have joined other developed countries in Europe to say no to the covid-19 vaccine which many medical practitioners around the world labe