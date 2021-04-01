SAVE MAN PULAP LONG ENGA TASOL
For delivering Pundari and Lagaip Pogera MP to quell the VONC by Namah, it was agreed by James Marape to make fraudster Timothy Kaipal AKA Rex Kiponge CEO of NAC, also on the list was Kenneth Thompson (Engan) wantok bilong Rainbo Paita as NPC Chairman, Johnson Pundari and Jesse Wangua to Kumul Holdings, all these were packaged and Prime Minister signed off on it, now he is calling for an investigation into his bush material appointments. How ironic is that?
