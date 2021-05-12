JOHN IGITOI FILMED HIS INDECENCY - PART 2


For a constitutional office holder to go on with an uncontrollable lust for women is a disgrace to the Government. Mr. Igitoi is a wanted man for carnal knowledge. He has a case registered with the CID Boroko by the relatives of the victim in 2019 but up to this date, the CID officers have done nothing to bring him to face the law.

Mr. Igitoi’s nude pictures are circulating on the internet. It has gone viral and a lot of Papua New Guineans are aware of his indecent activities while acting in a public office holder’s position. All these nudes pictures were taken in a lodge at Boroko. This is a shame to the Government.



Mr. JOHN IGITOI was again caught by police along the Magi Highway and this time he was in the company of two young school-aged girls.

This incident happened on the 05th of March 2020. Mr. Igitoi was accompanied by five(5)males going up the highway on an NSO vehicle ZGU 901under the influence of alcohol.

Some villagers along the Highway saw a dark blue Government vehicle driving off the main highway and head straight to the hillside and parked in the tall grasses.

Not long after the vehicle parked, they heard women screaming several times and the villagers thought that it could be some gang rape so they called the hotline numbers of the police.

Few minutes after the call, police arrived on the scene and arrested everyone in the vehicle. They were all brought to the Central Police Station. They were all drinking while traveling in a Government vehicle.

A Government vehicle with the plate’s# ZGU 901 was spotted by the Central Task Force Unit at a very odd location and brought to the Central Police Headquarter for questioning.

When the Police interviewed the elderly person in the vehicle and asked him of his personal details, he claimed that his name was Michael Moses, an employee of the National Statistics Office (NSO).

A senior officer was then called by the CID Central to go to their office to identify the vehicle and person named Mr. Michael Moses.

The officer recognize the person and told the police that he is Mr. John Igitoi, Acting National Statistician, and not who is claiming as Mr. Michael Moses The picture shows the apprehending of the five (5) males who got on with Mr. Igitoi at the Central Police Station at Gordons. The other pictures show Mr. Igitoi looking down and answering the police officer who is questioning him.

Tomorrow, The Sex Tape.

