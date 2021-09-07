Will Kramer finally arrest O'Neill before 2022?







by : Lukas Koli

Bryan Kramer, the current Justice Minister, and former Police Minister have to his disposal a Special Police Forensic Criminal Investigation Team (SPFCIT) which he had set up during his time as the Minister for Police.

The WITCH-HUNT Team operates under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police, however, they don’t have an official operations office at the Police Headquarters. This WITCH-HUNT Team is used by Justice Minister to target high-profile political opponents’ supporters and bring charges against them.

Take the example of Ms. Blacklock's arrest. We are told that Kramer called the WITCH-HUNT team himself when he saw Blacklock at Edge Café. Waited near the shops just to see that she was arrested and even on the Police Charge sheet, it was written that the Justice Minister is the COMPLAINANT!

The WITCH-HUNT Team looks for vulnerable opponents and women are such easy prey. They have targeted Ms. Tiffany Twivey, Ms. Imelda Agon, and Ms. Carolyn Blacklock. Others are Mr. Greg Sheppard, Mr. Solomon Kantha and we hear many more are on their list including Mr. Ian Tarutia.

You can see a clear pattern happening through all these high-profile arrests and charges. Targeting the lawyers and law firms that support the opposition candidates, then target the high-profile individuals that are close to the opposition political leaders and delay any complaints that are being brought by the opposition against the current Government Members.

One would wonder what happened to the complaint filed by the Chief Justice against Kramer, a complaint filed against the Police Commissioner, and even a complaint filed against Prime Minister James Marape. These complaints would never see the light of day as the current Justice Minister is operating the WITCH-HUNT unit on call and using the Office of Police Commissioner as a rubber stamp.

Whatever happened to arrest Chris Hawkins and Ivan Pomaleu on APEC Reports?? What happened to arrest Powes Parkop on Yoga? What happened to arrest Justin Tkatchenko on APEC?

Finally, what happened to arrest Peter O’Neill?