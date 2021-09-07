Will Kramer finally arrest O'Neill before 2022?



by: Lukas Koli

Bryan Kramer, the current Justice Minister, and former Police Minister have to his disposal a Special Police Forensic Criminal Investigation Team (SPFCIT) which he had set up during his time as the Minister for Police.

The WITCH-HUNT Team operates under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police, however, they don’t have an official operations office at the Police Headquarters. This WITCH-HUNT Team is used by Justice Minister to target high-profile political opponents’ supporters and bring charges against them.

Take the example of Ms. Blacklock's arrest. We are told that Kramer called the WITCH-HUNT team himself when he saw Blacklock at Edge Café. Waited near the shops just to see that she was arrested and even on the Police Charge sheet, it was written that the Justice Minister is the COMPLAINANT! 

The WITCH-HUNT Team looks for vulnerable opponents and women are such easy prey. They have targeted Ms. Tiffany Twivey, Ms. Imelda Agon, and Ms. Carolyn Blacklock. Others are Mr. Greg Sheppard, Mr. Solomon Kantha and we hear many more are on their list including Mr. Ian Tarutia.

You can see a clear pattern happening through all these high-profile arrests and charges. Targeting the lawyers and law firms that support the opposition candidates, then target the high-profile individuals that are close to the opposition political leaders and delay any complaints that are being brought by the opposition against the current Government Members.

One would wonder what happened to the complaint filed by the Chief Justice against Kramer, a complaint filed against the Police Commissioner, and even a complaint filed against Prime Minister James Marape. These complaints would never see the light of day as the current Justice Minister is operating the WITCH-HUNT unit on call and using the Office of Police Commissioner as a rubber stamp.

Whatever happened to arrest Chris Hawkins and Ivan Pomaleu on APEC Reports?? What happened to arrest Powes Parkop on Yoga? What happened to arrest Justin Tkatchenko on APEC?

Finally, what happened to arrest Peter O’Neill?

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

Is the Government Spying on its people?

Image
Last December PNG Blogs ran an article of Kramer using his Mistress Alicia Sahib who works as the Head of BSP Support Services in Konedobu to potentially ‘SPY’ on Politicians accounts and check their potential income. The article made quiet a stir that most politicians starting to get cold-feet on Kramer being in the Government. https://www.pngblogs.com/2020/12/kramer-using-mistress-to-spy-on.html There were certain conditions attached to keeping Marape during the VoNC in December 2020 and one of them was for Marape to reel in Kramer and keep him under tab. Marape fearing Kramer would retaliate, moved Kramer to be Justice Minister to try silence him. However, moving Kramer to Justice Minister gave Kramer the power he needed to control both the Police and also the Judiciary by operating as a  Judge, Jury and Executioner role for all his political opponents and also hold the current Government MPs on ransom. Kramer has collected dirt on almost all members of Parliament in the current Gov
Read more

A LAW TO PROTECT THE INSECURE RATS

Image
  The National Parliament has passed amendments to the Public Services Management Act as follows; 1). Public Servants who wish to contest the National Elections must now resign twelve (12) months prior to the issuing of writs. 2). If they lose the Elections they can be employed back into Public Service after five (5) years through the normal selection and recruitment process. This amendment if passed will take effect from the 2022 General Election and General Elections thereafter. This law is reminiscent of the O'Neil years when parliament was used as a rubber stamp to pass strange, weird and unusual legislation legislation simply to perpetuate the hold onto power by power hungry politicians. We are now seeing this being repeated through his able student James Marape using the Minister for Public Service as a proxy to pass this law. While the requirement to resign 12 months prior may be a bit OK, I totally fail to understand the infringement of a person's constitutional right
Read more

Kramer using mistress to Spy on Politician?

Image
Bryan Kramer who stands tall as the 'Lighthouse' of Madang seems to have his lights being deemed by his action to break a marriage of a beautiful family who moved to PNG. Dinesh Shankar marriage to Alicia Sahib which she bore him 2 beautiful boys has been broken by a power drunken politician in Bryan Kramer. This shouldn't be seen as a surprised to anyone as Kramer has a history of 'ice-filled' parties in a private residence in PNG for a number of years now. However, Kramer has decided to take Dinesh wife and make it his own even though they are both friends on Facebook.  What's the trade-off? He ensures Dinesh works with Kumul Consolidated Holdings to keep his mouth shut after Dinesh restaurant ran into financial problems. But why Alicia Shankar of all other single women in PNG and even abroad? Well, Alicia works with Bank of South Pacific. She has access to everyone's Banking Details and she can quickly tell Kramer where it's the person getting his mon
Read more

UBS COI EXPOSES DAIRI VELE AS KEY FACTOR IN THE SAGA

Image
Dairi Vele appears the super advisor to the government on UBS. He was the go-to-man pulling and putting the team together and called them "Team" and circulated emails amongst team members from the team leader.  In the team, according to cross examining Governor of Central Bank L. Bakani at UBS COI on the 3/08/21, Jimmy Maladina, the million dollar man pops up every where. The PNG public need to know who this super human, the brianiac, in his acting capacity, traveled extensively (Sydney,  Abudabi), striking deals, taking cover of parties he unilaterally engaged and camouflaged himself amply well and not to be visible that superior advisor doesn't become conspicuous to the public. Had it not been for UBS COI, PNG public would not have known. In fact, it was no way to be known. In gratefulness, PNG owes to Hon. Member for Kandep Mr Don Pomb Polye, a debt of gratitude, ploughed a lonely furrow, exposed the dubious deal of crafty PO and scambeg stooge Dairi Vele instrumental
Read more

HOW CAN AUSTRALIA PROVE IT’S FRIENDSHIP TO PNG?

Image
by  PAUL AMATIO This is a follow on to my thoughts shared yesterday on how Australia is perhaps not as true a friend as PNG thought it was. In this now, I would like to suggest how Australia can change the perception that many in PNG think of it. What Australia (and the West, especially the US by extension) can do is to put its aid directly into implementation government agencies and only have one or two people within those departments / agencies for monitoring and evaluation purposes only. For example, if PPNG wants to develop a primary school curriculum that is localised in content and teaching approach, then it should put its money into the development of the materials needed. Not in the content of the curriculum. We already have enough educators who are experts and experienced enough in curriculum development as it is. As I am more familiar with the police force, I shall use it as an example here and allow others to draw parallels with other organisations. If the police force needs
Read more