LIST OF PROMINENT FULLY VAXXED PNGEANS WHO DIED FROM COVID


by Pora Kunjip

List of people who have died after being vaccinated. Some died of COVID19 while others died from vaccines related complications. This proves to the govt and those pro vaccines that this particular COVID19 vaccines has had significant casualties. Please add to the list of those you know that are not on the list......

THOSE THAT HAVE DIED AFTER VACCINATION.

1: Late Gabriel Laka in his early 50's. Employed by PUMA Energy.

2: Trevor Caine - NDB. He was fully vaccinated , died 7th October of COVID19.

3: Late Peter Sa : Wabag. Fully vaccinated

4: Fiona Abal from Wabag. Fully vaccinated

5: Nancy Kasao from Oro, works with Air Niugini as flight attendant. she went for vaccination but was turned away twice due to having high BP issues. She went a third time and got vaxed. At the time of her passing she had severe migraines and after her flight she just collapsed and died

6: Late Bernard Lukara - First Secretary to Jelta Wong - Health Minister . He was fully vaccinated

7: Doris Anton- from Hela In her 50s . She is a Director with Hela Health Authority-she is fully vaccinated.

8: Late Agnes Yawari's wife of late Hami Yawari from SHP was fully vaccinated

9: Late Raymond Masono former ABG Vice President died after he got the vaccine. He passed on in June 2021.

10: Late Raphael Bungnabul deputy Registra of Lae National Court died after getting vaccinated

11: Late Andy Kungil, British American Tobacco employee transferred from Buka to work in Hagen. Resided at Highlander Hotel, passed away this morning. Isolated after confirming positive.

He was VAXCINATED over a month ago.

12: Late Mr Lilo from Manus, a tutor at Kokopo Open campus told staff that he got the vaccine so he could travel overseas showing them the jab spot and encouraging them to get vaxed.He passed away on Monday night. His family says he didnt get the jab though. He most probanly didnt tell them.

13: Late George Dewong from Kiunga area who worked at Ok Tedi and died few days after getting the second shot.

14: Late Susan Songoa got one shot and passed away. She died of COVID19. She is from Simbu and she works as an HR Officer with OTML at the time of her passing. She passed away at Tabubil and her body was flown to Simbu.

15: Late Roy Biyama - North Fly member of Paliament: fully vaccinated and died of COVID19.

16: Late Francis Kaumu: passed away in July. He got vaccinated because it is a requirement that anyone getting contracts with New Britain Palm Oil in Kimbe should be vaccinated. He got the jab in June and told the wife he was not feeling well. He had headaches, started running high fever and dizziness. Eventually he went to the hospital and was admitted coz he started having blood cloths which stopped him from urinating. This affected the kidney, eventually the liver and heart. He was in the O blood group but taim ol testim em after developing complications the blood group changed to B. The doctors couldn't have an explanation to that. Amount of blood in the body too go low stret. He eventually died in july.

17: Late Sibona Kema a BSP Waigani Branch Manager in POM from Tubuserea Central, he died on Thursday 14th October 2021, even after fully vaccinated. He was a BSP vaccination champion and featured on their poster to encourage other staff to be vaccinated.

18: Late Ms. Kolis Wanake, 37 years old from NIP & ENB Provinces. Acting General Manager for Visa Extensions ICA- Immigration & Citizenship Authority . She got vaccinated on Thursday or Friday and passed on on Sunday.

19: Moses Liu, former MD for NDB just passed away early this morning 19/10/21 at the Covid ward at 3 mile. He was fully vaccinated. Family has made an official announcement to this effect.

20: John Buri Owner of Niugini Builders Construction passed on last night. 21/10/21. He is Fully vaccinated.

21: Paul Pakale fully vaccinated from Tari and works with Oil Search passed on.

22: John Ruimb, Chairman PIEL n Director of Pacific Assurance Insurance passed on. He was fully vaccinated.

23: James Tera a Mine Site Supervisor with Harmony Gold passed away at the isolation facility at Lae Stadium. He was fully vaccinated. Originally from Morobe Patrol Post but now resides in Wau until his death.

24. Ken Yapane, Prominent Businessman and Chairman of  United Resources Party from Enga.

