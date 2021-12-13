NEW TAX MASTERMIND TO BE APPOINTED BPNG DIRECTOR

by Mitch Renagi

Anti-corruption activist Andrew Arthur’s allegations against Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey and his high-paid Australian sidekick Paul Flanagan, in relation to the commission of inquiry into the central bank, are correct, and highly alarming.

The allegations, contained in an article posted in PNGBlogs, point to a breakdown of relations between the Treasurer,  his department and the Financial Sector.

The breakdown is having damaging effects on the management of the economy and the Budget, and is having flow-on effects in other areas of the finance system.

I can confirm that Ling-Stuckey and Flanagan are using the inquiry into the Bank of Papua New Guinea to get Flanagan and other Ling-Stuckey choices onto the board of the central bank, and to replace the Governor, Loi Bakani, with their own appointment.

The Treasurer will make Flanagan a director and replace Bakani and others under the Central Bank Amendment Act 2021, which was passed in Parliament recently.

There is no reason for the changes other than to remove Bakani and install Flanagan.

I can also confirm that Ling-Stuckey’s office has held at least one secret meeting with the inquiry after it was constituted in an attempt to sway the outcome. This amounts to political interference both in the inquiry and in the Bank of Papua New Guinea.

I call on the inquiry to state when and where those meetings occurred, who attended, and details of the conversations. The inquiry has a public-interest duty to provide the details.

I call on Ling-Stuckey to come clean on why he is appointing Flanagan ahead of many eminent Papua New Guineans.

He should also say why he is proposing to dismiss representatives of the broader Papua New Guinea community from their roles in the central bank. These roles are important accountability and transparency initiatives put in place by the former PM Sir Mekere Morauta.

They are anti-corruption safeguards against the very sort of political interference proposed by Ling-Stuckey.

Flanagan already has complete and unprecedented authority over the national economy and government finances, having been allowed by Ling-Stuckey to sideline the Treasury Secretary and his team of expert Papua New Guinean economists.

His command and control style of operating, usurping the role of the Treasury Department, is the reason for the unprecedented problems that beset Ling-Stuckey’s presentation of the 2022 Budget.

He presented it a day late, without tabling the all-important Volume One Economic and Development policies, and failed to post both Volume One and his speech on the Treasury web site.

The version of Vol One on the Treasury web site is labelled “preliminary”, so Ling-Stuckey and Flanagan have still not fulfilled their duty of accountability and transparency to the public on the national economy and finances. They should explain why the final version of Vol One is still not available.

No other Treasurer in PNG history has made such damning mistakes.

Flanagan is also responsible for the introduction of the new and highly damaging taxes on BSP (K190 million pa) and Digicel (K95 million pa). These taxes are in effect taxes on workers’ superannuation.

It is workers, more than anyone else, who will suffer under the burden of these new taxes.

Ling-Stuckey has tricked PM James Marape into saying he has deferred the taxes until after the election. Ling-Stuckey fully implemented the taxes in the Budget - only the collection has been deferred. This is clearly apparent in another PNGBlogs post, by Emmanuel Bobola

There is no doubt that Ling-Stuckey will start collecting them as soon as possible.

The taxes will have a severe impact on the superannuation sector and will result in big cuts to annual contributions to superannuation member accounts, and retiree payouts.

This is why, in the discussions Ling-Stuckey has been forced to have with BSP, Digicel and superannuation funds, unions have been excluded.

It is union members who will suffer most from the new Ling-Stuckey-Flanagan taxes, and they have demanded that Marape sack the pair. He must do that, or he will have this very harmful issue hanging over his head for the entire election campaign.

The failure of Ling-Stuckey and Flanagan in the first instance to properly consult with anyone - let alone unions and the superannuation sector, whose members will lose millions of Kina when they retire - is inexcusable. The current talks are fake talks, aimed at buying time until tax collections can start.

The issue raises important questions about Flanagan and his role and power, which appear to exceed those of the properly constituted authority - the Treasury Secretary.

He works for the Treasury Ministry, not the Treasury Department, yet he appears to be paid by the department - therefore by the very taxpayers whose super payments he is slashing.

Again, in the public interest I call on the Treasury Secretary to publish the details of Flanagan’s powers and authority, his terms and conditions of appointment, and how much he is being paid, including his extras such as office, car and accommodation.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

‘BIG FISH’ NOW IDENTIFIED IN COCAINE BUST

Image
  A new twist in the PNG cocaine trade investigations has identified 30 new names as “persons of interest” – big fish identified.   These include names of politicians including government ministers, senior public servants, senior police officers, senior military officers, and senior citizens and businessmen involved in planning and moving of cocaine from wherever they are into PNG, portion of it to be used here in PNG and the rest sent to Australia.   These 30 are additional to ones already arrested and charged for their part in the July 26 “black flight” Cessna 402 crash at Papa Lealea outside Port Moresby.   “Dominic Terupo and Morgan Mogu are errand boys, they drive, move cargo and clean up, they have no idea about the type and value of the concealed cargo (cocaine) they were dealing with. They work for cash, their names are not mentioned in any of the conversations we have been watching. They are generally referred as “village people”. They are wrongfully arrested and convicted by
Read more

HMS TED DIRO USED BY DRUGLORD JAMIE PANG TO SHIP DRUGS

Image
PNGDF INSIDER HMS Ted Diro left POM for Bula/Torassi, South Fly Western Province on Tuesday 3rd of November this week, that same Tuesday Jamie Pang the drug dealer put on a show on TV by offering a room key at Sanctuary Hotel to a roadside market couple. He was creating the perfect alibi. The NAVY Boat that went to Daru had Cocaine packed by the storeman and labelled as medicine for HMS Tarangau and was put on the boat. The cargo is not medicine but Cocaine. HMS Ted Diro is the new craft recently handed over to PNGDF by Australian Government. So a perfect diversion was cooked up. The captain was sidelined for some reasons and stayed behind, a new captain was appointed for this run. A perfect plan. All the permanent Ted Diro Crew were left behind and a few selected crew boarded the boat. All pre-planned. They said the boat was doing a run for National Fisheries Authority, yet again another decoy. Several people called the captain to find out the location and mission and the captain gave
Read more

Kostas and Marape ink Loloata deal

Image
At expense of 600,000 Nasfund members By: Andrew Arthur Nasund (National Superannuation Fund Limited) which has 600,000 public contributing members around Papua New Guinea are footing the bills for James Marape and his Pangu Pati members when they use Loloata Island Resort. Last year during the Vote of No Confidence, Pangu Pati and its coalition partners camped out in Loloata for over 3 weeks. The bills for accommodation and meals are approximately K5 million. Pangu Pati did not pay for their bills in a deal struck by Marape and proxy owner Kosta Constantinou. Loloata Island Resort was bought by Lamana Development Limited (in 2017) owned 99% by Kosta Constantinou. Lamana then sold 50% of Loloata to Nasfund for around K40m and 15% to Solomon Islands National Provident Fund (SINPF). SINPF bought the 15% for K12m in May 2018. https://www.sinpf.org.sb/.../101-sinpf-board-acquires-15... Loloata described itself as a “uniquely designed luxury boutique resort that truly engages with its natu
Read more

TVWAN SEX SCANDAL – BOSS & EMPLOYEE

Image
 Tukaha Mua (Fijian TVWAN boss) TV Boss & Hennah Joku (petite sex dynamite) TV Reporter PNGBlogs exposes former TVWAN TV Reporter and well known Womens Rights advocate Ms. Hennah Joku is a fraud, a liar and home-wrecker. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku was unceremoniously dumped and terminated by TVWAN for having a sexual relationship with her Fijian boss, Mr. Tukaha Mua over a period of 1 to 2 years. Given the nature of her work on TV and the media – Hennah Joku demands the spotlight on her.  Publicly on social media she claims to be a victim of an abusive relationship with a former partner. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku is a serial home-wrecker and a liar who shifts blame away from herself.  She has damaged so many loving relationships and has wrecked so many homes - it is actually difficult for us to establish the exact number of marriages she has destroyed over many years, as a direct result of her sexual escapades with the husbands or boyfriends of too many women. This
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

MARAPE & PAITA ABOUT TO SIGN AWAY PNG GOLD

Image
By: Andrew Arthur Prime Minister Hon. James Marape and his planning minister Reinbo Paita are the parties behind the theft of all Papua New Guinea’s gold for the next 100 years! They have given approval for the STATE of Papua New Guinea to sign away all gold rights to an Australian paper company in Refinery Holdings PTE LTD. First, they have done the deal with a paper company even before there is a LAW that says they have the right to do the deal. We see how the real manipulation works out. Marape and Paita now need to get the law passed by Parliament. The law is before the Parliament to set up Papua New Guinea’s first National Gold Corporation. The National Gold Corporation Bill first surfaced in 2012 but successive Government of Sir Michael Somare and Hon. Peter O’Neill, in their wisdom, had refused to pass this Bill as there have been some sinister motives and constitutional issues associated with the Bill. The new bill will allow Refinery Holdings LTD PTE to own 70% of the National
Read more

LIST OF PROMINENT FULLY VAXXED PNGEANS WHO DIED FROM COVID

Image
by Pora Kunjip List of people who have died after being vaccinated. Some died of COVID19 while others died from vaccines related complications. This proves to the govt and those pro vaccines that this particular COVID19 vaccines has had significant casualties. Please add to the list of those you know that are not on the list...... THOSE THAT HAVE DIED AFTER VACCINATION. 1: Late Gabriel Laka in his early 50's. Employed by PUMA Energy. 2: Trevor Caine - NDB. He was fully vaccinated , died 7th October of COVID19. 3: Late Peter Sa : Wabag. Fully vaccinated 4: Fiona Abal from Wabag. Fully vaccinated 5: Nancy Kasao from Oro, works with Air Niugini as flight attendant. she went for vaccination but was turned away twice due to having high BP issues. She went a third time and got vaxed. At the time of her passing she had severe migraines and after her flight she just collapsed and died 6: Late Bernard Lukara - First Secretary to Jelta Wong - Health Minister . He was fully vaccinated 7: Dori
Read more