MARAPE MOVES TO RIG 2022 BY REMOVING TOP OFFICERS
POLITICS WITHIN THE POLICE FORCE.
ACP , Joesph Tondop who is among the most respected police officers , in the Highlands region , having served throughout the length and breadth of the region which is a hot spot for ethnic and tribal conflicts has been suspended from duties based on some allegation of insubordination to the police hierarchy.
The suspension has been stayed by the courts through an application by his lawyers citing unreasonable grounds to warrant a suspension in accordance with the police force act.
The suspension comes at a time when experienced officers are most needed to provide security to the public to ensure that we have a safe and free election this year.
ACP Tondop is undoutedly the most respected police commander in the region for his outreach to the community to maintain law and order.
Unfortunately , it would seem apparent that political interference is destroying the moral of the police force which is suppose to be neutral in providing peace and good order in the community
