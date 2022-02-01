Can a guided democracy or military coup save PNG?


by Baune Alois Ulkane

WE  have already passed the exhausted limits for the last 45 years of Political Independence.

Our Forefathers with lesser knowledge but, with fullest Wisdom had built this nation, set the foundation of this country with its underpinnings in the Constitution, its 8 Directive Principles, and had worked hard to meet what's been written in the books.

By doing so, we have witnessed the privatization of our National Flag- Carrier the Air Niugini. Sir Okuk kicked out Mr. 10%  and got it, which we enjoyed it till now. They Built the Infrastructure like the Okuk Highway we enjoyed the commercial benefits of it. 

With lesser revenue generating streams, they built the Parliament, The Universities, the Hospitals, The Major Roads, the Warf, The Governmental Institutions that Work to uphold the Nation and its Citizens. 

With less knowledge, less revenue generating streams, they built all these infrastructures and institutions, and wrote the Constitution, laid down the Foundation of the underpinnings that uphold the Sovereignty of this Nation. 

They established sound bilateral and multilateral relations amongst its allies with sound diplomatic ties. Negotiations were made in win-win situations. 

These all showed that they somehow put the National Interests before theirs at most. 

Today the so called Politicians are somewhat opposite to our Forefathers!

They ruin most of the things our Forefathers set before us. 

They write and amended laws into the Constitution to protect their selfish greed. 

They bow before the foreigners. They let Chinese tycoons robbed our Resources! Under their watchful eyes, the foreigners evade taxes.

"They let the foreigners come do business illegally, and if we stand against them, the foreigners get our own police officers to brutalise us, and then tie us up in our own court systems" Hon Garry Juffa.

Our Universities are not renovated, nor our infrastructures being maintained. They're ruined to ground while our contemporary so Called leaders are wasting good amount of time debating aimlessly without any significant developments taking shape and forms.

Our resources especially the renewable energy are given off to the foreign multinational companies. Without or fewer given back to us. We are being monopolized by the multinational companies, because we don't have strong 'oil diplomacy' they take everything from us.

Without setting any schemes to develop our human resources! All under the watchful eyes of our cowardice Politicians!

Since Papa Sana (Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare) was in Power, the country has a record of only K8billion debt (I'm stand to be corrected). 

But now, ask your acting Governor of the Central Bank, he'll tell you your country's debts amount. 

Not that, your foreign baskets are empty, your kina has no value. 

Because, your coward and lazy Politicians are on the spending spree a

after loans after loans! 

Mind you, before our Forefathers had only Panguna Ore Mine, that was their major revenue stream. 

But now, Our Country has, Porgera Gold Mine, Lake Kutubu Oil Field, OK Tedi Gold Mine, Lirih Gold Mine, Morobe Mines, PNG LNG, PAPUA LNG, Logging, Fisheries, Agriculture, Business Taxs, Tariff Taxes, Your Salary taxes, and your GST Taxes and many other you can think of as Their Revenue Generation Streams. But, Yet...PNG GOT K25+ BILLION IN DEBT.

Not Only that, but our Politicians through the Government, is imposing more Taxs on your Consumer Goods and Services. As a result you can experience the 'sudden inflation'.

Yu go lo taka box na find out osem 500grams rice price sky rocket go K3.50, it's all on your Government, because of our incompetent pork belly Crooked Politicians. 

Unless we change our paradigm on leadership we will not change.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

MARAPE MOVES TO RIG 2022 BY REMOVING TOP OFFICERS

Image
  POLITICS WITHIN THE POLICE FORCE. ACP , Joesph Tondop who is among the most respected police officers , in the Highlands region , having served throughout the length and breadth of the region which is a hot spot for ethnic and tribal conflicts has been suspended from duties based on some allegation of insubordination to the police hierarchy. The suspension has been stayed by the courts through an application by his lawyers citing unreasonable grounds to warrant a suspension in accordance with the police force act. The suspension comes at a time when experienced officers are most needed to provide security to the public to ensure that we have a safe and free election this year. ACP Tondop is undoutedly the most respected police commander in the region for his outreach to the community to maintain law and order. Unfortunately , it would seem apparent that political interference is destroying the moral of the police force which is suppose to be neutral in providing peace and good order
Read more

PLES PIG IN THE PIGGY BANK, PM RAIDS CENTRAL BANK

Image
by  Andrew Arthur Amendments to the Central Banking Act facilitate Marape and Ling-Stuckey drawing down K6 BILLION from the Bank of PNG to fund the 2022 Budget deficit. Before the amendments, Section 55 of the Central Bank 2000 Act gave provision for the Central Bank to provide Temporary Advances (TAF) to Government for up to K100 million. Section 55(9) clearly states that this TAF should not be used to fund a Budget deficit of the National Government. The IAG recommended that the TAF limit and purpose be retained.  https://pngcentralbankactiag.org/report/... The advice of the IAG was just window dressing and was largely ignored and instead, Treasurer and his two advisers Misty Baloiloi & Paul Flanagan have made wholesale changes to Section 55. The amendments to the Central Bank Act allow for Temporary Advances to fund the shortfall of Government revenue paving the way to print money to fund the K6 billion budget deficit.  They have changed section 55 to increase the previous K100m
Read more

Crook PM turns blind eye on shit NAC CEO.

Image
NAC BOARD APPOINTMENT OF KIPONGE AS CEO OF NAC IS ILLEGAL FOR BREACHING THE REGULATORY STATUTORY AUTHORITY (RSA) ACT 2013 The recent appointment of National Airports Corporation (NAC) Acting Managing Director/CEO Rex Kiponge aka Timothy Kaipal as Managing Director /CEO on Friday 3rd of December 2021 by the NAC Board chaired by Rowland C Abaijah is illegal because it did not follow the legal processes and procedures under the Regulatory Statutory Authorities (Amended) 2013. Any appointment of CEO of a State-owned entity must follow the RSA Act and this was not done. The purported appointment is highly questionable because the vacancy was not advertised and PSC was not involved to shortlist any candidates and finally Kiponge was not appointed by NEC. This is a serious departure from due process and legal procedures prescribed by law.. According to law, the procedures prescribed by the RSA Act are mandatory and therefore must be followed otherwise the Managing Director & CEO appointme
Read more

Marape prints BPNG Cheques to buy VOTEs

Image
By: Andrew Arthur Parliament sat on Tuesday this week at 2pm. We are told that this will be the last Parliament sitting for the Government and they will only sit this week. One would wonder why Marape and Ian Ling-Stuckey are in a hurry to close the Parliament down? Our contacts have advised that Marape Government wants to start early campaigning and would be all out buying votes now that they are in control of the Central Bank and can print money at will. This occurred late last year when the Central Bank Act was amended. https://www.facebook.com/227315057734434/posts/1295935287539067/?d=n Yesterday, we produce evidence of a copy of the Cheque of K30 MILLION being written to the Southern Highlands Provincial Government. https://www.facebook.com/227315057734434/posts/1307102736422322/?d=n This morning a copy of another cheque of K30 MILLION for Hela Provincial Government was sent to PNG Limelight as evidence for Marape and Ian Ling-Stuckey moving their evil plan on printing cheques. W
Read more

WHO ARE THE REAL ELITES AND THE CREAM OF PNG SOCIETY?

Image
by Jackson Kiakari Many educated Papua New Guineans throw catch phrases like we are "Educated Elites" and "Cream of the crop"....  See the picture above. There are residence like that in prime locations. Rentals range anywhere from K5,000 a week to K20,000 a week!  How many of us "Elites" and "Cream" live in those kind of places as if it's normal and nothing!!! All the educated elites of PNG I know live in suburbs and settlements. Pay tax, struggle everyday and get by merely! We graduate, come back home, live with our parents, apply for minimum wage jobs with our "Elite" and "Cream" qualifications! That's the line of best fits for the elites of PNG! We are not elites in our own country. We are not the cream of the crop in our own land. We just part of the system that makes it work for a handful!! Foreigners even! Other people own PNG. Other people have access to all the opportunities. Our resources, OUR DESTINY!  And
Read more

TOXIC NSPL MANAGEMENT BENDS LAW SUSPEND WORKERS

Image
This is in response to  the media statement by NiuSky Pacific Ltd that appeared in the dialies on the 31st of December 2021. (ATTACHED BELOW) Firstly how can NSPL tell the public that these are unsubstantiated and defamatory allegations when no one has independently verified this allegations yet? It would have been better if a completely neutral person such as an auditor or an investigator is engaged to carry out an audit first of all to confirm whether this allegations are true or not.  Secondly, this press statement has not been formally authorized for release. The name and tittle of the person endorsing the press statement must be written on this notice. The fact that it doesn't have a clear endorsement throws more dark than light here.  Thirdly, the normal practice would be that when allegations of such nature arises, be it on social or main stream media, public domain or anywhere else, the most ethical thing to do is for the management to step aside and allow investigations to
Read more

Rot is on a whole new level after Sir Mekere's passing

Image
CORRUPT MINISTERS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE A MANACE TO STATE AND SOCIETY  By Joesph Ketan It was disheartening to read about the dismantling of a PNG bank by a corrupt Chair of the Board of Directors, following a newspaper story on the resignation of a Chair of a state entity ostensibly because he could not work with his government Minister, and a related story on the involvement of a Cabinet Minister with a bad reputation. Such stories represent the thin edge of the wedge of what Sir Mekere Morauta called systemic corruption in this country. The rot in government departments and state owned entities is crippling both state and society. Politicians are in bed with giant corporations. The apparent to-ing and fro-ing by politicians in yoyo fashion, coupled with the behind the scenes role played by the private sector in corrupting politicians, during the aborted vote of no confidence, showed us that something so terrible is controlling our political system. The
Read more