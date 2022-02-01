Can a guided democracy or military coup save PNG?

Baune Alois Ulkane

WE have already passed the exhausted limits for the last 45 years of Political Independence.

Our Forefathers with lesser knowledge but, with fullest Wisdom had built this nation, set the foundation of this country with its underpinnings in the Constitution, its 8 Directive Principles, and had worked hard to meet what's been written in the books.

By doing so, we have witnessed the privatization of our National Flag- Carrier the Air Niugini. Sir Okuk kicked out Mr. 10% and got it, which we enjoyed it till now. They Built the Infrastructure like the Okuk Highway we enjoyed the commercial benefits of it.

With lesser revenue generating streams, they built the Parliament, The Universities, the Hospitals, The Major Roads, the Warf, The Governmental Institutions that Work to uphold the Nation and its Citizens.

With less knowledge, less revenue generating streams, they built all these infrastructures and institutions, and wrote the Constitution, laid down the Foundation of the underpinnings that uphold the Sovereignty of this Nation.

They established sound bilateral and multilateral relations amongst its allies with sound diplomatic ties. Negotiations were made in win-win situations.

These all showed that they somehow put the National Interests before theirs at most.

Today the so called Politicians are somewhat opposite to our Forefathers!

They ruin most of the things our Forefathers set before us.

They write and amended laws into the Constitution to protect their selfish greed.

They bow before the foreigners. They let Chinese tycoons robbed our Resources! Under their watchful eyes, the foreigners evade taxes.

"They let the foreigners come do business illegally, and if we stand against them, the foreigners get our own police officers to brutalise us, and then tie us up in our own court systems" Hon Garry Juffa.

Our Universities are not renovated, nor our infrastructures being maintained. They're ruined to ground while our contemporary so Called leaders are wasting good amount of time debating aimlessly without any significant developments taking shape and forms.

Our resources especially the renewable energy are given off to the foreign multinational companies. Without or fewer given back to us. We are being monopolized by the multinational companies, because we don't have strong 'oil diplomacy' they take everything from us.

Without setting any schemes to develop our human resources! All under the watchful eyes of our cowardice Politicians!

Since Papa Sana (Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare) was in Power, the country has a record of only K8billion debt (I'm stand to be corrected).

But now, ask your acting Governor of the Central Bank, he'll tell you your country's debts amount.

Not that, your foreign baskets are empty, your kina has no value.

Because, your coward and lazy Politicians are on the spending spree a

after loans after loans!

Mind you, before our Forefathers had only Panguna Ore Mine, that was their major revenue stream.

But now, Our Country has, Porgera Gold Mine, Lake Kutubu Oil Field, OK Tedi Gold Mine, Lirih Gold Mine, Morobe Mines, PNG LNG, PAPUA LNG, Logging, Fisheries, Agriculture, Business Taxs, Tariff Taxes, Your Salary taxes, and your GST Taxes and many other you can think of as Their Revenue Generation Streams. But, Yet...PNG GOT K25+ BILLION IN DEBT.

Not Only that, but our Politicians through the Government, is imposing more Taxs on your Consumer Goods and Services. As a result you can experience the 'sudden inflation'.

Yu go lo taka box na find out osem 500grams rice price sky rocket go K3.50, it's all on your Government, because of our incompetent pork belly Crooked Politicians.

Unless we change our paradigm on leadership we will not change.