THE NEED FOR CHANGE


RULE OF LAW FOUNDATION OF SOCIAL CONTRACT

By Paul Amatio
I have seen many very well educated and articulate countrymen come forward on social media and even in the daily papers talking about the one thing that we all agree on. And that is that this country can do much, much better than it is doing now. Many including me have put our thoughts and suggestion forward on how this can be achieved and I agree with many of them while disagreeing with others. However what we all agree on is that unless there is come critical change at the political level, we will never see these direly needed changes.

I have always maintained that the only way forward is by enhancing the rule of law and strengthening our capacity to enforce the law in a country governed by universally founded and respected laws. Obviously this needs to start with our legislators who must respect and uphold the rule of law in all they do. In PNG many of our law makers are more interested in how to circumvent the laws, bend the laws to suit themselves and even try to undermine the judiciary. Indeed in recent times, many of the rulings of the judiciary have raised eyebrows and left some of us gasping for breath.

The so-called social contract which underpins the formation of communities and societies is solidly based on the rule of law since all societies must agree to abide by a set of agreed, established and accepted norms of behavior and conduct before they can live together in harmony. Without that agreement and understanding, there can be no contract, implied or not. Therefore if we are to live and progress, we need to uphold, respect and enforce those laws that brought us together initially. Strengthen instead of weakening laws as some of our lawmakers are now doing.

This country desperately needs recognise our roots where our communities lived by and honored all the laws, rules, norms and customs that were established for the protection of all and respected those of other nearby groupings enabling a peaceful and harmonious co-existence. Let no one tell you we were a primitive people without laws. We had a very democratic system of government in the highlands, a fully-fledged and working tribal chieftain system in the coastal areas and these all worked to maintain social hegemony.

For the country to progress, we must re-establish the systems, processes and procedures that enabled all people to work within and respect the rule of law. The rule of law is a critical requirement for development and it forms the foundation upon which all other enablers of development are based.
If we were to really look into this, we will find that our people lived and worked and survived under a system of democracy that was much more closely related to a “guided democracy” than any other kind of system. This system has aspects of democracy, socialism, communism, totalitarianism and is very strictly guided by the principles of law. It demands adherence to law and is very inflexible when it comes to penalties and adherence and compliance. I believe that is the same system that Singapore used to propel itself to where it is now.

Lee Kwan Yeu of Singapore realized this way back and adjusted the process to suit the needs of his people. We need to do the same here. We have to adjust the system to suit the needs of our people and our country. If it means modifying the current systems, then so be it because what we have is not working for us. We do not need to fulfill the definition of stupidity by doing the same thing over and over hoping for a different outcome. It will not happen. We have to start by doing things differently. Think outside the box.

As we head into the polls, we will be having a whole crop of new leaders putting their hands up to represent us. Voting along tribal and house line feelings, which has been the norm in PNG must now exit. We have to educate our people to look outside and vote for the person who will enable a solid foundation for development where everyone benefits and not just tribal and house line. Indeed we must look to candidate and leaders who are nationalistic in outlook and locally oriented in approach. Indeed the majority of the 111 must go – they have not performed as lawmakers.

My belief is that a leader rooted in the foundations of law enforcement and a disciplined background will make the best leaders going forward. It is true that among these, not all are the same and not all are good and upright men. But many who have come through the old school and made their hard way through the ranks still have that solid core of nationalistic loyalty that they are guided by. They still honor their oaths to the constitution even if they no longer wear a uniform. They still abhor and despise corruption and unethical practices. They still care more for the country than themselves. They are the types of leaders we need for PNG now. So by simple extrapolation, anyone who now puts himself or herself forward as a leader must have an unblemished record as far as the law is concerned. And this includes moral and ethical conduct.

I have noticed that there is now a new political party that is in the making called the PNG Guided Democracy Party. I hope this party comes through as it may be the future of this nation. It is time for a change in this nation. So let us look to new leaders, new political parties and new visions and ideas and systems and processes and procedures and laws to make this country go forward instead of backward.
And that is what Taking Back PNG really and truly means.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

WIFE FORCES NIECE TO MARRY (HIV+) HUSBAND

Image
Former Petroleum Resources Gobe Chairman MR Philip Kende is a Rapist and a Child molester who needs to be arrested and jailed behind bars. Mr. Kende has been sexually abusing a 16 year old underage girl since last year until a few weeks ago, when the victim decided to speaks out. Hes been sexually abusing the victim countless times and threatening to kill her if she speaks up. The victim is the daughter of Philip Kende's wife smaller brother. Family member were devastated and disgusted when the victim finally came out with the revelations. Philip Kende is a known sex predator in Port Moresby, Mr Philip Kende is also an HIV active patient. He has been living on medication ever since his 2nd wife from Tatana died from the virus 2 years ago. Some concerned family members are worried about  the young girls health. They are still waiting for the Medical report. What is more sickening is that the  wife of Mr Kende Mrs Sharon Kende who is the victim's aunt has had a clear knowledge ab
Read more

STINKS FROM THE TOP, POLICE COVERING UP FOR MP

Image
WAS THE SHOOTING DEATH OF ROBERT JERRY AT FUSION 2 RESTAURANT AN ACCIDENT OR SOMETHING ELSE?  The story that the shooting death of Campaign Coordinator to Port Moresby North West MP Lohia Boe Samuel was accidental may have another twist to it.  The family of the deceased are keeping silent and have not spoken to the media but they will speak out once police investigations are complete. The story that the shooting was accidental may or may not be true because as pointed out by Social Media commentator Frank Mckanuey, a handgun like the one owned by the MP and used in the shooting does not go off easily unless the trigger is squeezed firmly.  A gun is not a toy where the trigger will easily go off without being firmly squeezed. The shooting therefore is hardly accidental. It may have been meant to be merely a threat to the deceased but the gun accidentally went off killing him.  Only police investigations once complete will give the true story. There are two prime suspects in
Read more

COPS COVERING FOR TRIGGER HAPPY KILLER MP

Image
Very serious allegations are being made in relation to the shooting of a person at Fusion Restaurant on Friday March 14. These include allegations of a cover-up by police and politicians, and interfering with witnesses to the shooting. In the interest of transparency and accountability, and public confidence in the administration of justice, PNG Blogs poses the following questions to the RPNGC: Is the person implicated in the shooting Mr Lohia Boe Samuel, the Member for Moresby North-West? Why is Mr Boe Samuel’s name being withheld from publication? On whose orders is it being withheld? Did Mr Boe Samuel leave the scene of the shooting, and was he ordered back by police? Was Mr Boe Samuel arrested in relation to the shooting? At what time and where? Who arrested him? Who ordered that he be released? Was it the Police Commissioner? On whose instructions? Why was he ordered to be released? Is there any record of his arrest? Are police investigating allegations of bribery and intimidat
Read more

K61 million for the Tari-Hides Power goes missing

Image
By: Joan Mori Chinese Contract TBEA was awarded an untendered contract of K71 million for the Tari-Hides Power Project. However, PNG Power Board approval in 2020 was only for K10 million (US$3m). There is a massively inflated contract approval of K61 million and has now disappeared into the pockets of the politicians. https://www.facebook.com/227315057734434/posts/1300196087112987/?d=n Immediately following Marape’s failed trip to China, PNG Limelights received a full package of evidence that a total of over K49 million has been paid to TBEA without any project activity. This is an inflated contract from the initial K10 million approval in 2020 From an official company address, Jackie Young, resident of Mirigini Haus, confirms payment of K32, 735, 734.09 was paid into TBEA ANZ Bank account. On 9th February 2022, confirmation of another K16, 367, 867.04 paid from PNG Power BSP Bank into TBEA ANZ Account. A total of K49, 103, 601.13 has been paid to Chinese company TBEA. PNG Power projec
Read more

TVWAN SEX SCANDAL – BOSS & EMPLOYEE

Image
 Tukaha Mua (Fijian TVWAN boss) TV Boss & Hennah Joku (petite sex dynamite) TV Reporter PNGBlogs exposes former TVWAN TV Reporter and well known Womens Rights advocate Ms. Hennah Joku is a fraud, a liar and home-wrecker. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku was unceremoniously dumped and terminated by TVWAN for having a sexual relationship with her Fijian boss, Mr. Tukaha Mua over a period of 1 to 2 years. Given the nature of her work on TV and the media – Hennah Joku demands the spotlight on her.  Publicly on social media she claims to be a victim of an abusive relationship with a former partner. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku is a serial home-wrecker and a liar who shifts blame away from herself.  She has damaged so many loving relationships and has wrecked so many homes - it is actually difficult for us to establish the exact number of marriages she has destroyed over many years, as a direct result of her sexual escapades with the husbands or boyfriends of too many women. This
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

Dumb Minister continues to screw PMs Legacy

Image
by MARTIN SAPE  Minister Raminai used the provisions of the 2014 Higher Education Act which was repealed in 2020. When repealed the Ministers powers were removed!; allowing all state universities to function independently.  Wesley Raminai made the same blunder in April 2021 when he unilaterally removed not only the Council of the University of Goroka, but also the Vice Chancellor. The UOG case is before the Supreme Court as an Appeal questioning them powers that the Minister doesn't have since their revocation in August 2020. The new amended provisions of Higher Education General Provisions (Act 2014) was Gazetted came into effect in January 2021.  The Prime Minister James Marape was once more misled to belief in acts that are contrary to law. The Minister's powers were removed from the repealed law, something that the state universities wanted since 2014. With the a rogue individual in position of power; being manipulated as has been the case of UOG in 2021; and most recently
Read more