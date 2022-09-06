REX KIPONGE'S APPOINTMENT BYPASSED CAA ACT


 by TONDE KAIMI

The Civil Aviation Minister and Marape Rosso Government is this how your Government appoint individuals to head the state important offices. What is wrong with this country, are we still accepting such corrupt individuals. How can a illegal Board Chairman Roland Abaijah surpass the powers of the PM, the NEC and the Governor General to make the appointment of Rex Kiponge as MD of NAC.
The biggest blunder in the closure of Nadzab Airport and Kiunga Airport is the illegal appointment of Rex Kiponge as MD of NAC by a illegal Acting Chairman Roland Abaijah for a start.
Roland Abaijah and Rex Kiponge to date are both non Gazetted State office holders and are occcupying the offices under false pretence.
The CAA Act clearly states the process of appointment of the MD of NAC must comply with the Regulatory Statutory Appointment (RSA) Act. The RSA Act was clearly breached by Rex Kiponge and Roland Abaijah.
THE RSA ACT ...............
PART 2. – PROCEDURES FOR SELECTION AND APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS.
VACANCY IN OFFICE FOR CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.
(1) Where the office of the chief executive officer of a Regulatory Statutory Authority is vacant, or is likely to become vacant, the Board shall –
(a) by notice in the National Gazette and in at least one newspaper circulating generally in Papua New Guinea, declare the office vacant; and
(b) advertise the vacancy and invite applications for appointment to the office.
(2) The Board shall, following the merit-based appointment process specified in Section 5 –
(a) prepare from the applications received a ranked list of five candidates in the order of preference; and
(b) submit the list to the Public Services Commission for its consideration.
(3) Where, in relation to an advertised vacancy, the applications received are less than five, the Board shall prepare a ranked list of the applications to the Public Services Commission who shall consider whether the position is to be re-advertised or whether it shall proceed to consider the applications.
MERIT-BASED APPOINTMENT PROCESS.
Regulations may prescribe a merit-based appointment process which shall involve the following: –
(a) the advertisement of a vacancy in an office in the prescribed format together with minimum person specification for applicants to the position;
(b) the assessment of each applicant’s curriculum vitae, submitted in a prescribed format, and their competency to perform the prescribed duties as measured against the minimum person specification for the position;
(c) a ranked ordered assessment of all applicants for the advertised position in terms of their relative competency to perform the prescribed duties;
(d) the merit based assessment described in this section shall be the primary consideration of the Public Services Commission in making a recommendation to the Board; and
(e) all other considerations not related to the processes described in this section shall have no bearing in the recommendation of the Public Services Commission and of the Board.
PROCEDURE FOLLOWING MERIT-BASED APPOINTMENT PROCESS.
(1) On the receipt of a list under Section 4(2), the Public Services Commission shall prepare a list, using the merit-based process, of not less than three suitable candidates in the order of preference, either from the list submitted by the Board or from the original applicants to the position, and shall submit its recommendations to the Board.
(2) On the receipt of the recommendations under Subsection (1), the Board shall either –
(a) forward the list to the relevant Minister who shall submit his recommendation to the National Executive Council for its consideration within one month of the receipt of the list from the Board; or
(b) determine that the position be re-advertised and shall advise the Public Services Commission accordingly.
(3) The National Executive Council may, in considering the submission from the Minister under Subsection (2)(a) –
(a) select one of the candidates recommended by the Minister and shall advise the Head of State to make the appointment of the selected candidate to the position; or
(b) reject any recommendation for appointment in which case, the Board shall re-advertise the position.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

Killer & Crook: Pangu's mission to take back PNG

Image
  by MICHAEL PASSINGAN Pangu's long mission to Take Back PNG started with this catch cry borrowed from Oro Governor Garry Juffa. James Marape had to find something to resonate with the people of PNG, he until recently was in the inner sanctum of the PNC-led government covering up and doing the dirty deeds for Peter O'Neill. Seeing that the country was not going anywhere to his liking and having the financial backing of three provincial governments (Enga, Southern Highlands, and Hela) he wrestled the powers off Peter O'Neill.  Remember it was not smooth and easy at first for him, he had to prove his worth, in the secret ballot that took place that night, Patrick Pruaitch and William Duma were the eventual winners, he never came close, they say in politics there is no permanent friend or permanent enemy, what does the Igiri man do? He crawls back to Crown Plaza begging the support for PNC, the kingmaker here is Michael Buku Nali who has since lost his Mendi Open Seat, Nali is
Read more

TWO FACE PUNDARI, THE "KONE" HAS EMERGED

Image
by TOM IROKON JOHN PUNDARI HAS FINALLY EMERGED FROM THE STINKING SWAMP OF CORRUPTION FOR ALL TO SEE AND WHAT A MIGHTY PRESENCE HE HAS CREATED IN THOSE STINKING WATERS! No, the taxi service that recently put Pundari's name out on social media wasn't corrupt. What the taxi company represents is a conflict of interest that represents the tip of the iceberg in displaying John Pundari's private businesses. Private businesses, here, there, everywhere. However, did John Pundari find the time to serve his people? We review here the multiple corruptions of John Pundari, one of the most impressive sets of allegations we have ever come across at Niugini Outlook. As background, Pundari is a high school dropout whose sly maneuvering led him to become Speaker of Parliament during the corrupt Bill Skate's time from 1997-1999. Even his first election to Parliament in 1992 was the result of a strong competitor's (Cornelius Kakale's) ballot box being hijacked from his voter's
Read more

PAPUA NEW GUINEA IS A FAILED STATE

Image
by : NELSON WANDI How can the government turn the blind eye to interrelated realms of judiciary, economy, and politics wallowed in the corruption mire?  Our government is running a failed state, and the government can not be pretending to live in a well-functioning state. In a democracy, we would've thought that we would be getting better as we evolve democratically. But sadly, in sharp contrast, non-struggle to connect the dots with our more daily leadership tactics. All time weak and bad policy of the PNG government emerged as criminals fighting for political powers to steal state resources, kill innocent people, and control the judiciary system, media, and all public institutions in the country. From insecurity bedeviling and threatening our unity to abuse of the constitution, which is supposed to be a watchdog guarding our institutions. We have mismanagement of the health care system, a weak judiciary, rigged law and order, a rigged electoral system to a rootless, and the mortg
Read more

MARAPE EXPOSED IN PUBLIC LIES

Image
by  Israel Lama, 30th October 2020 This has been the worst week for James Marape in the 17 months he has been in office. He has been caught with his hand in the cash register of the nation, and to make it worse, he lied to tried to cover up his sins. 𝑃𝑂𝐿𝐼𝑇𝐼𝐶𝐴𝐿 𝐻𝑌𝑃𝑂𝐶𝑅𝐼𝑆𝑌 𝑇𝐻𝐸 𝑊𝑂𝑅𝑆𝑇 𝑆𝐼𝑁 The worst thing any politician can ever do is to betray what they claim are their state beliefs. Hypocrisy is death in politics, and after mistake after failure after mistake, for which the public and Members of Parliament have been reasonably forgiving, the payment of K10 million to Marape’s associates for a fake miracle cure is likely to be the end of James Marape as PM. With perhaps only 20 MPs who he could claim are his believers, Marape can expect a big move of MPs to the Opposition and Middle Benches ahead of Parliament in a couple of weeks. 𝐿𝑂𝑁𝐺-𝑆𝑇𝐴𝑁𝐷𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑅𝑈𝑃𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁 𝑅𝑈𝑀𝑂𝑈𝑅𝑆 𝑉𝐴𝐿𝐼𝐷𝐴𝑇𝐸𝐷 There have long been accusations that the Tari-Pori
Read more

THE FALL OF GAMATO AND THE RISE OF PLAYBOY SINAI

Image
  by PNGBlogs Special Correspondent In the 2017 Election Patilias, Gamato made an unpopular decision with regard to Section 175 1A)(b) which cost him numerous criticism and plunged his career into a downward spiral so rapidly that and eventually dumped Simon Sinai.  He made the first ever "special circumstances " declaration of William Powi as Governor of Southern Highlands due to the chaotic civil unrest, the burning down of the newly built million Kina National complex, and also the burning down of the Dash 8 aircraft. William Powi was then declared as the Governor based on his lead in the first preference counts. The matter was immediately filed and tried in the court of disputed returns by three candidates trailing behind  Joe Kobol, Pr. Bernard Kaku and another I cannot recall.  Joe Kobol lost his fight but Pastor Benard Kaku's petition was successful in that on 24th August 2021, Judge Cannings ruled that Powi's win and the declaration were wrong and therefore a
Read more

A Habitual liar or in Pidgin, Kusai man

Image
by CHARLES BILISING I don't support Peter O'Neil, any other political parties, and any elected individual to be the Prime Minister, let alone the people-mandated leaders choose. However, it is seriously disgusting and so frustrating every time to see this Prime Minister always making the sweetest cargo cult empty promises after promises that he can't even deliver at all to any extent. Oh, alas! How shameful..What a total disgrace should common sense should prevail in any God-created human being fell. Just this morning the Prime Minister tells the nation the prices of goods and services will be cheap in price reduction...For goodness sake, since when did that ever happen?.. When exactly will the government's announced plan just a few months before the election to reduce prices on basic goods and services ever be implemented? Literally, nothing to show for it. Are you out of your mind PMJM. Instead of any price drops, there were massive price increases on all goods and se
Read more

POLICE COMMISSIONER WITH A K6MILLION PAD

Image
By: Jason Phillip Police Commissioner David Manning bought a Mansion in the National Capital District worth over K6m purchased in 2020. Whilst average Policeman live in run-down houses and Police Barracks that are in dire need for maintenance, Commissioner Manning quietly bought this mansion from his lowly Public Servants salary. So it seems… PNG Political Limelight is doing an investigation into this deal as we believe the Public Servants and the hard-working policemen in Papua New Guinea are asking the same question. Where did David Manning get the K6 million from?  When Manning was unlawfully appointed as Police Commissioner in late December 2020, https://postcourier.com.pg/mannings-appointment-as.../... he was promised a lot of things if he follows instructions from Marape and Bryan Kramer without asking questions. In return, Manning will be protected and his unlawful appointment will be played out in court. Keep his rape charges under wrapped and even hide all the evidence. Mannin
Read more