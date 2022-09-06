REX KIPONGE'S APPOINTMENT BYPASSED CAA ACT

TONDE KAIMI

The Civil Aviation Minister and Marape Rosso Government is this how your Government appoint individuals to head the state important offices. What is wrong with this country, are we still accepting such corrupt individuals. How can a illegal Board Chairman Roland Abaijah surpass the powers of the PM, the NEC and the Governor General to make the appointment of Rex Kiponge as MD ofNAC.

The biggest blunder in the closure of Nadzab Airport and Kiunga Airport is the illegal appointment of Rex Kiponge as MD of NAC by a illegal Acting Chairman Roland Abaijah for a start.

Roland Abaijah and Rex Kiponge to date are both non Gazetted State office holders and are occcupying the offices under false pretence.

The CAA Act clearly states the process of appointment of the MD of NAC must comply with the Regulatory Statutory Appointment (RSA) Act. The RSA Act was clearly breached by Rex Kiponge and Roland Abaijah.

THE RSA ACT ...............

PART 2. – PROCEDURES FOR SELECTION AND APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS.

VACANCY IN OFFICE FOR CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. (1) Where the office of the chief executive officer of a Regulatory Statutory Authority is vacant, or is likely to become vacant, the Board shall –

(a) by notice in the National Gazette and in at least one newspaper circulating generally in Papua New Guinea, declare the office vacant; and

(b) advertise the vacancy and invite applications for appointment to the office.

(2) The Board shall, following the merit-based appointment process specified in Section 5 –

(a) prepare from the applications received a ranked list of five candidates in the order of preference; and

(b) submit the list to the Public Services Commission for its consideration.

(3) Where, in relation to an advertised vacancy, the applications received are less than five, the Board shall prepare a ranked list of the applications to the Public Services Commission who shall consider whether the position is to be re-advertised or whether it shall proceed to consider the applications.

MERIT-BASED APPOINTMENT PROCESS. Regulations may prescribe a merit-based appointment process which shall involve the following: –

(a) the advertisement of a vacancy in an office in the prescribed format together with minimum person specification for applicants to the position;

(b) the assessment of each applicant’s curriculum vitae, submitted in a prescribed format, and their competency to perform the prescribed duties as measured against the minimum person specification for the position;

(c) a ranked ordered assessment of all applicants for the advertised position in terms of their relative competency to perform the prescribed duties;

(d) the merit based assessment described in this section shall be the primary consideration of the Public Services Commission in making a recommendation to the Board; and

(e) all other considerations not related to the processes described in this section shall have no bearing in the recommendation of the Public Services Commission and of the Board.

PROCEDURE FOLLOWING MERIT-BASED APPOINTMENT PROCESS. (1) On the receipt of a list under Section 4(2), the Public Services Commission shall prepare a list, using the merit-based process, of not less than three suitable candidates in the order of preference, either from the list submitted by the Board or from the original applicants to the position, and shall submit its recommendations to the Board.

(2) On the receipt of the recommendations under Subsection (1), the Board shall either –

(a) forward the list to the relevant Minister who shall submit his recommendation to the National Executive Council for its consideration within one month of the receipt of the list from the Board; or

(b) determine that the position be re-advertised and shall advise the Public Services Commission accordingly.

(3) The National Executive Council may, in considering the submission from the Minister under Subsection (2)(a) –

(a) select one of the candidates recommended by the Minister and shall advise the Head of State to make the appointment of the selected candidate to the position; or