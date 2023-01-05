When insolent reigns the nation is in pain.





Pogera slammed shut with no second option leaving workers and contractors out in the cold. And as inflation sets in and the school year begins Prime Minister James Marape's dictum 'short term pain for a long term gain', is a death sentence.

Papua New Guinea woke up to the new year only to be shunned by the grimy news from PNG Chamber of Commerce and Industry that inflation will continue as government interventions that supposed to deflate inflationary pressures simply do not exist.

No new foreign direct investment in Marape's last four years despite best efforts and desperate attempts including expensive trade conferences in Sydney, Dubai, and elsewhere abroad.

Meanwhile the stench of the rotting mortuaries across the country is getting worse prompting mass burial everywhere of unclaimed bodies.

They say bad things happen in thrice but under Marape's watch it goes beyond the expectations of the land of the unexpected.

Now the war between Puma Energy and Bank of PNG on foreign currency hedging has split onto Air Niugini right under the watch of the government. A government must be assertive and promptly intervene before the problem snowballs and rolls downhill turning into an avalanche.

Air Niugini stops flight today, right on the peak period, when people returning from holidays because Puma Energy cannot provide jet fuel.

These are the beginning of the pain that is yet to come. We are barely few days in the first month of 2023 whilst the year ahead is winding long.

Do we have a government that is providing sound leadership? Is the MP for Tari/Pori the right choice for Prime Minister? These are questions Papua New Guineans should be asking as you are now at the threshold of doom you yourself disastrously walked into.