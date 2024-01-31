Why government is trying to send away the jobless



by NELSON WANDI 

Why government is trying to send jobless or unemployed people back to their village, as a substitute of creating job opportunity for them.

And why government is trying to create criminal law to hurt vulnerable people in the city?


Jobless majorities refers to doable participants of a public unable to get the paid jobs. The thought of jobless or unemployed people may fluctuate depending on amount of education levels attained, some left with work experience, and most of school drop outs unable to continue education due to financial constraints, some discontinue education with bad educational performance.

Jobless majorities are out in the streets and are staying back in the rural community because of these factors, but governments failed to address such issue arises.However, it is important to note that not all jobless individuals end up on the streets.

 Many actively seek employment opportunities and strive to improve their situation. It is often a complex combination of individual circumstances, societal factors, and systemic issues that contribute to the challenges faced by jobless individuals.

The issue of unemployment can be complex and multifaceted, influenced by several factors including government policies, economic conditions, and social dynamics.  It is very true in Papua New Guinea that a lack of job opportunities can contribute to joblessness, it is important to consider various aspects.

Corruption within government institutions can have detrimental effects on economic development and job creation. When resources meant for public welfare are misused or embezzled, it can hinder the growth of industries, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship. This, in turn, can limit job prospects and exacerbate unemployment issues.

As more in line, systemic issues such as inadequate education and skills training programs, limited access to capital for small businesses, and bureaucratic red tape can also impede job creation. 

Addressing these underlying challenges requires comprehensive measures that aim to promote transparency, strengthen institutions, foster entrepreneurship, and invest in education and skills development.

 It's worth noting that individual circumstances can vary significantly, and not all jobless individuals stay home or take to the streets due solely to corrupt governments. 

Unemployment can stem from a myriad of reasons, including economic downturns, technological advancements, industry shifts, or personal circumstances. Understanding these complexities helps in formulating effective and holistic approaches to tackle unemployment and foster inclusive economic growth.


When these very jobless people unable to locate the job and get employed are not closely established to the government, but most of them naturally possess one-of-a-kind crafts to earn a every day living, without government intervention in promoting employment in the country.

As many are engaged in informal sectors business. They specialise in exclusive occupation of jobs. Some do research to build their skills up developing avenues of job spaces, as some doing carvings for sales, paintings, accumulating tin cans and bottles for sales and more as like doing flower agriculture in the test gardens. 

Additionally, many more fascinating spin off casual businessess are carried on with huge marketing based ideas of underprivileged people lies in betelnut merchandising everywhere, in shop fronts, office gates, and at traffic lights, at activity arenas and in any sections of social gatherings and few greater to listing here.

Many more of business thoughts are shared and utilized in a variety of areas of skills just to earn incomes. Even a domestic shippings of agriculture soft commodities from Highlands regions are exported to business houses in the city. These garden produce are distributed heavily to feed the city residents. 

However, jobless people study a lot to make a stable livings in the cities and at the domestic front, and does no longer require government to intervene most of the time. 

After undertaking risk of doing unregistered businesses around the corners, jobless individuals afford to pay the heavy price for paying tax to the government, paying school fees for their children, build homes for their families, provide everyday food on the table, and also do savings for the future use.

These classes of people are the real heroes fight to survive with the corrupt government in the country. As the governments seem bullying to the jobless, vagrants, destitutes, sick and those are already living beyond the poverty line.

If the case of overcrowding jobless people in the city are growing then it doesn't signals government to take criminal measures against them. It requires government to closely look into needs and demands of the people who are sick - provide medicine for them, and provide job opportunity for the jobless people who are filling the space in the city, build proper housing for vagrants and homeless.

For such corrupt government we Papua New Guinea have today should make a complete list of disadvantaged group of people who derives from poverty line, and begin to take a holistic approach by providing greater initiatives. That is to allocate huge funding to the jobless if this case of jobless is worrying the government, another big portions of budget should be allocated to vagrants and homeless people to improve their living conditions, and improve health facilities in the city.

Government knows well from its perspective, having views from such sterile condition and building criminal policies and proposing laws to punish people is an all ineffective ideas from the government to neglect and suffer her people. It's not about managing the people and country in a criminal ways by taking these measures to hurt people down in sorrow and suffer them in poverty.

The recent proposed vagrancy law is not a law that will help government to resolve issues but it's a law that will give powers to police to kill jobless, vagrants, homeless and sick people who are in deep needs, who are vulnerable.

As I am writing, our country is in a fragile state, and our government is sensing things differently, and does not have visions to improve the deteriorating factors of human conditions. There's no promotion in humanity as we can able to see.

The government is blind enough to open up eyes to find people in dire needs, more likely to locate and rise up who are socially and economically handicapped. Barriers to jobless and vagrants are not actually a issue government should count on, it's a failure from within government's responsibilities.

When failures exist within the government itself, we are disgusted to see all forms of corruption is rising everywhere from the government to their departments, economic to political, and country is sinking down to the toilet together with our recycled leaders.

By Nelson Wandi

